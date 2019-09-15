Is Darcey Silva going to win the Maxim cover contest?

When we first reported that Darcey Silva was competing to win a contest to be on the cover of Maxim magazine, many 90 Day Fiance viewers balked. Many didn’t believe she would win and suggested magazines she should try for instead.

So imagine everyone’s surprise to learn that Darcy is actually in a decent position right now and really could win it all. The Before the 90 Days star is currently in first place in her group.

There are still a few days left to vote so this could go either way. However, last time we reported on Darcey’s Maxim Cover Contest, she was actually in second place, so she’s been able to collect at least enough votes to pass up the woman who was ahead of her.

At this point, the top 15 from Darcey’s group are still active and can take her spot. Voting ends on September 19 at 11 pm ET. From there, the Maxim Cover Contest will move to the next round, with even bigger competition for Darcey if she’s able to hold this No. 1 spot and move forward.

To her credit, Darcey Silva has been campaigning hard, making sure to get every possible vote that she can.

The Before the 90 Days star has been making sure to remind her fans to vote. And they can do that at least one time every day for free. After that, more votes can be purchased with proceeds going to Wounded Warriors.

Will you be casting a vote for Darcey Silva, helping her to win a spot on the cover of Maxim?