Is Daphne Oz pregnant again? TV nutritionist celebrated daughter’s birth in December 2017

Is Daphne Oz pregnant again? Many are asking if the nutritionist and TV host is holding back a big announcement over the last few days. It looks like a photo posted on Instagram may have sparked the new round of pregnancy rumors.

It certainly didn’t help that Daphne’s post was about the Golden Glow salad collaboration with Just Salad. In the comments, many followers questioned if she was pregnant again, commenting on how she has “that look” and talking about how Daphne Oz has a glow about her.

It’s worth noting the that photo posted to Daphne Oz’s Instagram looks like another angle from the same photo shoot she did for the Just Salad website, meaning that it’s not a brand new photo. In fact, it could be months old and taken when Daphne was still struggling to lose baby weight after giving birth for the third time.

Daphne’s postpartum weight struggles are no secret, and the former host from The Chew has talked about it quite a bit. Back in August and eight months postpartum, Daphne shared a video from her workout and encouraged other mothers not to become frustrated in their journey.

The same month, Daphne also admitted that she isn’t done building her family quite yet. While she’s in no rush to have more kids with husband, John Jovanovic, Oz admitted that she wants more in the future.

As for the latest round of Daphne Oz pregnancy rumors? It looks like that’s just what they are. Daphne has not done or said anything to indicate otherwise. And while she certainly does make beautiful babies, she also made it clear that she wants to enjoy the time she has with her children, Philomena Bijou, 4, Jovan, 2, and Domenica Celine, 10 months.