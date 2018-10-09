Is Daphne Oz pregnant again? TV nutritionist celebrated daughter’s birth in December 2017

Is Daphne Oz pregnant again? Many are asking if the nutritionist and TV host is holding back a big announcement over the last few days. It looks like a photo posted on Instagram may have sparked the new round of pregnancy rumors.
It certainly didn’t help that Daphne’s post was about the Golden Glow salad collaboration with Just Salad. In the comments, many followers questioned if she was pregnant again, commenting on how she has “that look” and talking about how Daphne Oz has a glow about her.
View this post on Instagram
last day to get your @justsalad GOLDEN GLOW! grilled chicken, sweet beets, carrots, chickpeas, pickled onion, and hemp hearts on a crisp bed of kale and romaine…drizzle of homemade lemon basil vinaigrette 👌 THANK YOU to every one of you who gave it a try and let me know how much you loved it!! I saw every comment and picture, they made me so so happy 😭😍 and thank you @justsalad for being a dream partner, loved giving lunchtime a little glow together xx DO
It’s worth noting the that photo posted to Daphne Oz’s Instagram looks like another angle from the same photo shoot she did for the Just Salad website, meaning that it’s not a brand new photo. In fact, it could be months old and taken when Daphne was still struggling to lose baby weight after giving birth for the third time.
Daphne’s postpartum weight struggles are no secret, and the former host from The Chew has talked about it quite a bit. Back in August and eight months postpartum, Daphne shared a video from her workout and encouraged other mothers not to become frustrated in their journey.
View this post on Instagram
ONE DAY AT A TIME. So this is me, 8 months postpartum with Nica (pic of her coming next!!). I hear from so many of you about the fitness journeys you are on: to lose weight, to gain weight, to get your core back (or your pelvic floor), to feel confident in your skin after going through anything and everything that falls in your lap, gets in your way, makes you work harder than you ever thought possible and prove to yourself that there are depths and strength here we can’t even comprehend. So many of you ask me for updates on my own journey, and I love that we can help each other along and that seeing what my reality looks like might give some of you the encouragement/tools you need to harness your own, so I thought we could do something new. Once a week, I’ll share what we can call a MENTAL WEIGH IN (MWI) – I’m not going by numbers on the scale because I think it can do more harm than good to fixate on watching that number move rather than checking in with yourself, your body, your mind – and yes, your clothes. Each week, I’ll share something that was a lightbulb moment for me – maybe it’s a healthy recipe I’m loving, or a particular workout, or a mantra, or a setback. And I’ll show you what’s happening on my end, because I truly hate the idea that we are supposed to go hide in our cocoons until we are “back” or have reached every last goal – keep living your life! You deserve that! Allow the process to take its time. Sending lots of love your way. Chime in below if you’ll be following along 💋
The same month, Daphne also admitted that she isn’t done building her family quite yet. While she’s in no rush to have more kids with husband, John Jovanovic, Oz admitted that she wants more in the future.
As for the latest round of Daphne Oz pregnancy rumors? It looks like that’s just what they are. Daphne has not done or said anything to indicate otherwise. And while she certainly does make beautiful babies, she also made it clear that she wants to enjoy the time she has with her children, Philomena Bijou, 4, Jovan, 2, and Domenica Celine, 10 months.