Is Dakota Johnson pregnant? Star denies it despite rumors

Dakota Johnson is denying reports that she’s pregnant. Over the weekend, rumors spread that Dakota was pregnant with her first child after a party, said to be a gender reveal, sparked a few rumors. But she was quick to put the story to rest, having her rep issue a statement to US Weekly, revealing she is not pregnant with her first child.

The rumors began over the weekend when Johnson and her boyfriend, Chris Martin from Coldplay were hosting a party in Malibu. Blue and pink balloons were brought to the house and their family members were spotted in attendance.

Friends and family, including Melanie Griffith, Don Johnson, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, and Jeremy Allen White were also in attendance. Despite the blue and pink balloons, the fiesta was simply a birthday party.

In addition, Melanie Griffith shared a video of lights in the sky from the party, lighting up blue. This only fueled the rumors that they were having a gender reveal party and that she was having a baby boy.

Even Harper’s BAZAAR reports that if it was indeed a gender reveal party, it appears to be a boy. The website also shared recent photos of Johnson, showing that she clearly doesn’t have a baby bump.

Dakota, who graces the cover of Tatler for the November 2018 issue, revealed that while she is very happy in her current relationship, she’s not going to talk about it publicly. She wants to protect her privacy, enjoying a relationship without the paparazzi hassling her.

Another reason why fans may believe she’s pregnant is that she shared an Instagram post just yesterday. In it, she shared her phone number, asking people to call her with their stories about sexual violence against women.

She also explained that women died daily from the lack of basic maternity services, putting her focus on pregnant women and children.

Chris Martin, who had his “conscious uncoupling” breakup with Gwyneth Paltrow back in 2014, has also kept silent about his relationship with Dakota. Paltrow has remarried, tying the knot with Brad Falchuk on September 29 in the Hamptons. Chris and Gwyneth have two children together, 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin did not attend Gwyneth’s wedding.