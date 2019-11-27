Is Claire Saffitz engaged? Fans spot engagement ring on THAT finger

Fans of Claire Saffitz, the beloved professional pastry chef and YouTube personality, want to know if their favorite chef is engaged after spotting her wearing what they believed was an engagement ring.

Fans claim to have spotted an engagement ring on Saffitz’s finger in a Gourmet Makes video titled “Pastry Chef Attempts to Make Gourmet Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” posted on the Bon Appétit YouTube account on November 26.

Fans of the 32-year-old YouTube heartthrob who saw the ring on her finger immediately took to Twitter to inquire whether she was engaged.

Claire Saffitz from the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen…is engaged!

Watched the Gourmet Makes video on Krispy Kreme last night and in between Day 2 and Day 3, she got a haircut…and an engagement ring. Congrats! — Renz Torres (@yoursilentcynic) November 27, 2019

IS SHE FREAKING ENGAGED????? OMFG. CLAIRE SAFFITZ MIGHT BE ENGAGED!!!!!!!! https://t.co/14ZJQw4uIz — #IWDFCFTBATK (@lostdoggo) November 27, 2019

Many fans who’d been crushing on Saffitz also expressed regret about their loss.

I’m getting information that Claire Saffitz from the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen just got engaged and…. I just… she was supposed to marry me 🥺pic.twitter.com/hg7Q1umWva — Jingle Mel Rock ❄️🎄🎶🎁 (@MissusMelnee) November 27, 2019

Im hearing that Claire Saffitz is engaged. You wont be hearing from me for a long time. — Søren Overgaard (@prosoarin14) November 26, 2019

While some fans insisted that the ring proved she was engaged, others argued that wearing a ring did not prove that she was engaged.

The internet is really gonna make Claire Saffitz confirm or deny whether she’s engaged just because she’s wearing a ring in one of her videos huh. — true as mary magdalene (@theoceanblooms) November 27, 2019

Fans are hoping that Saffitz will clear the air about the debate raging on Twitter over her relationship status. But she did not immediately comment on the online rumors.

However, Saffitz previously revealed that she shares an apartment with her boyfriend, fellow chef Harris Mayer-Selinger, in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York City.

Who is Claire Saffitz?

Saffitz was born in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Clayton High School in Clayton, Missouri, and graduated in 2005.

She attended Harvard University and graduated with honors in 2009 with a B.A. in history and literature. She also attended École Grégoire-Ferrandi (2012-2013) in Paris, where she studied French cuisine and pastry and worked for four months on an externship at Spring Restaurant.

Saffitz relocated to Montreal, Québec, in 2013, and enrolled for a master’s degree in History from McGill University. She graduated in 2014. Her master’s course focused on culinary history in the early modern era.

She joined Bon Appétit magazine in 2013 and worked as a Senior Food Editor. She left Bon Appétit in August 2018 but returned in November to work as a freelance recipe developer and video host.

She is currently working on a cookbook project scheduled for publication in 2020.