Is Cheyenne Floyd engaged? Teen Mom OG star flaunts ring

Cheyenne Floyd is one of the new moms on Teen Mom OG. Her story caught viewers by surprise because she was not a teen mom but was added to the cast anyway. Now that she has been airing for a few weeks, Floyd has become fair game for internet rumors.

When viewers were introduced to Cheyenne Floyd, she was living with her boyfriend, Zach. There was some tension between the two because of Cory, the man who Cheyenne had a baby with. It looks like things have cooled down with Zach but Cory will always be in her life.

The latest rumor about Cheyenne Floyd is that she is engaged. There are plenty of photos on her social media accounts that show the young mom wearing a ring on that finger, yet there has been no official announcement. It is unlikely that she is actually engaged, especially given what has been shown on Teen Mom OG.

Recent photos have shown Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton spending a lot of time together. While some are hoping the two will hook up again and eventually make it official, nothing has been talked about yet. The two are filming Teen Mom OG together and have spent a lot of time with their daughter as well.

Zach is an unlikely contender for the person who may have given Cheyenne Floyd a ring. While their relationship seemed to be working at the beginning of the Teen Mom OG season, the most recent episode alludes to the fact that they may be over for good. In fact, Cheyenne has not shared a recent photo of Zach on Instagram at all.

At this point, it looks like the engagement talk is just rumors. Cheyenne Floyd has been pictured where a ring on that finger for quite some time and has yet to speak out about it. If she was going to be planning a wedding and walking down the aisle, there would have been some confirmation.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.