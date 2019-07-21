Is Ashley Martson a cheater too? Jay Smith’s sister claims 90 Day Fiance star has a sugar daddy

In the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All sneak peek, Jay Smith warns that there’s more to the story when asked about his alleged cheating. While he hasn’t elaborated on that yet, his friend Kayla (the same one who posted his GoFundMe) has been hurling some huge cheating accusations at Ashley Martson lately. She claims that Ashley has been taking money from a sugar daddy that she meets up with each week.

For Jay’s part, he’s been caught looking pretty bad twice now. The first time happened right after Ashley and Jay got married when she caught him creeping on Tinder. While Jay said nothing happened aside from some lonely conversation, Ashley didn’t believe him and it was the reason she filed for divorce the first time around.

After Jay showed up and showed support for Ashley while she was in the hospital, she withdrew the filing and the two continued their dysfunctional relationship for a few more months.

That’s when Jay’s “friend” at the barbershop put him on blast and told Ashley about the girl he had sex with in the bathroom. That admission blew up their relationship for good and on April 1, Ashley filed for divorce again.

But is Jay really the only one creeping around or is Ashley at fault for her fair share too? According to Jay’s sister Poochie, Ashley is in the wrong for quite a few things and she’s also been accused of cheating on Jay too.

Poochie has been very vocal about Jay and Ashley’s relationship on Instagram and had quite a bit to say about them after their latest split.

“How could my brother be happy when he found out that you’ve been going to DELAWARE every Tuesday to f*** some old man for $1,000,” Poochie wrote on Instagram.

“I hate you for everything that you’ve been doing to my brother. Even when you know you’ve been cheating on him first!” Poochie continued.

Ever since Poochie started speaking out about Ashley, rumors have claimed that the 90 Day Fiance star would visit another man in Delaware every week and that this man paid her to have sex with him. While none of that has been confirmed, it does sound like a terrible way to behave while married to another man.

And if Jay knew about this arrangement, it sure does seem like it would make it a lot easier for him to step out on Ashley too. After all, all’s fair, right?

Hopefully, Ashley and Jay will elaborate on these sugar daddy claims at the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.