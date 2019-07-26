Is Adam Sandler dead? No, it’s another death hoax

While Adam Sandler is busy making more Netflix movies, he has been targeted in another celebrity death hoax.

On Facebook and Twitter, many fans of the comedic actor are wondering if he is dead with some leaving their condolences.

However, Adam Sandler is still alive but his official Instagram page, which was active yesterday, is flooded with ‘RIP’ comments as many have been led to believe the actor died.

The source of the death hoax is unclear but many users are reporting seeing the fake news story on Facebook and Instagram.

Adam Sandler, dead? 😳 — 🔰 Alozie 🔰 (@iSirvch) July 26, 2019

@AdamSandler My friends want to know if your dead — ForgettablePosts (@ForgetfulPosts) July 26, 2019

I swear on my life if Adam Sandler is actually dead it’s a wrap for y’all — Alejandro Pina (@Alejandr0Pina) July 26, 2019

My brother ruined my day because he just said Adam Sandler died, I almost cried 😂 — zoe👁‍🗨 (@zoeserrano17) July 26, 2019

Wait. Everyone is saying Adam Sandler died!!! This can’t be true !!!!! — ✨jasmine✨ (@jasmineazariaaa) July 26, 2019

Death hoaxes usually target trending celebrities. The actor reacted to the death of Cameron Boyce, who was his on-screen son. Sandler’s touching tribute garnered a lot of press, thus making him a target of a fake news story. Furthermore, Adam Sandler recently announced an untitled Halloween movie for Netflix with a star-studded cast.

Sandler’s previous efforts with the streaming platform, such as Murder Mystery, The Do-Over, and The Ridiculous 6 have proven to be successful.

The 52-year-old actor was previously targeted in a death hoax in 2017, which claimed that Sandler committed suicide, according to Snopes. It is unclear whether the same fake news website is responsible for the current hoax claiming the American actor is dead.

Adam Sandler has not responded to the death hoax and recently took to Instagram to promote the premiere of the Vanilla Ice Project on the DIY Channel this Saturday.