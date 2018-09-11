Is A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dead? False rumor sweeps internet

A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is the latest celebrity victim of an internet death hoax. A prank news website ‘channel24news’ claims that the Drowning rapper was shot dead while sitting in his car.

The false news report states that the rapper, whose real name is Julius Dubose, was shot several times while his car was getting cleaned. The article also includes a fabricated eulogy from his manager to make the prank appear genuine.

A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie updated his Instagram account yesterday with a video. It shows the 22-year-old rapper completing his upcoming music video for his single Look Back At It.

The hitmaker is alive; however, many fans have taken to Twitter to share their condolences after falling for the false rumor that he is dead.

Please lord tell me A Boogie isn’t dead.. — Dylan (@droyer169) September 10, 2018

For everyone who readin a boogie dead pic.twitter.com/klgFQVHHSX — TBE (@louie_mariani) September 11, 2018

A number of “prank” news websites create hoax stories about celebrities and often appear to look legitimate to unsuspecting users. The stories are usually shared on social media and subsequently gain traction due to catchy headlines.

A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has not released a statement on the death rumor nor has he reacted on his social media account at the time of publication.

The 22-year-old rapper is currently on tour and is making an appearance at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach this Friday.

According to Snopes, A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins Pamela Anderson, Kirk Douglas, and Sasha Obama as victims of recent internet death hoaxes.