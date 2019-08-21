Instagram’s ‘new privacy policy for 2019’ hoax: Fake post sweeps photo sharing site

A widely circulated fake post that falsely claims that Facebook-owned Instagram is changing its privacy policy is sweeping social media. The hoax post emerged on Instagram earlier this week and immediately went viral. It circulated very widely on Instagram before it was taken down.

The fake post falsely claims that Instagram is changing its terms of service to make all users’ photos public, including deleted ones.

The post also falsely claims that Instagram is implementing a new policy that allows a user’s post to be used against them in court. The post then goes on to say that users need to repost the image to prevent Instagram from applying the new rule to their account.

But Instagram has denied the post, saying it is fake.

However, some public figures, celebrities, and social media influencers fell for the hoax. Energy Secretary Rick Perry shared the post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. But he later deleted the post he shared on Instagram after he learned it was fake.

Several celebrities and social media influencers also shared the post. And while some have deleted it after realizing it was fake, others continued to share it.

Celebrities who have shared the hoax post include Julia Roberts, Taraji P. Henson, Judd Apatow, Debra Messing, Pink, T.I., and Usher. Others who have also shared the post include New York Magazine’s Wendy Goodman, the makeup artist James Kaliardos, Pati Dubroff, and model Adriana Lima.

Others, such as The Daily Show host Trevor Noah did not fall for the hoax. Noah instead created a post of his own that spoofed the fake post.

Meanwhile, Instagram has issued a statement that the post is fake.

“If you’re seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it’s not true,” said Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, according to CNBC.

Facebook brand communication manager Stephanie Otway also said: “There is no truth in this post.”

Fake posts and hoaxes making claims of alarming changes to the policy and terms of service of social media sites, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, have swept the internet in the past. Many of the hoax posts ask users to repost the message to prevent the social media site from using their photos or private information without their consent.