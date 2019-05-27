Iggy Azalea nude pictures leaked online

Nude photos of Iggy Azalea were leaked online over the weekend.

The images, which showed the rapper topless, were said to be outtakes from a magazine photoshoot Azalea did with GQ Australia but which were never published.

It is not known how the leaked photos were obtained or ended up on the internet, but they were widely shared on social media over the weekend.

The naked photos were reported to be part of a set featured in the December 2016 issue of GQ Australia. Similar ones were included in the magazine, but not any of her nude.

At the time, GQ Australia reported how Iggy had sent her plastic surgeon a topless photo of herself taken from the shoot. There is no suggestion that he was involved in the leak.

Iggy is the latest in a long line of celebrities to have had nude photos leaked online.

The biggest leak came in August 2014 when hundreds of photos were posted on the internet after an apparent hack of Apple iCloud accounts, in an incident which became known as The Fappening.

Those who have confirmed they were affected included Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and Kirstin Dunst. There have been several other smaller leaks since.

The leaking of nude celebrity photos without their consent is widely viewed as a massive invasion of privacy and several celebrities have spoken out against both those who leak, and those who share, the photos.