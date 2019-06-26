Ian Connor engaged to Raven Tracy, ‘facing jail time over gun arrests’

Controversial stylist and model Ian Connor yesterday announced his engagement to Instagram model Raven Tracy.

The 26-year-old was previously in a relationship with Love and Hip Hop star Tommie Lee, who congratulated her ex on his engagement in a comment on The Shade Room.

Connor popped the question during a birthday party but later is claimed to have announced on his private Instagram account that he is heading to jail on weapons charges.

No Jumper podcast host Adam22 posted a statement on Twitter reportedly from Connor’s private Instagram account @bornfrompain1993.

In it, Connor claims that he is facing one year in prison for two counts of illegal possession of a firearm. In the alleged Instagram statement, which you can read below, Connor states that his criminal trial is starting but also appears to claim he has already been sentenced to one-year imprisonment.

For those who don’t know what I’m talking about pic.twitter.com/WnhfzFcu6q — adam22 (@adam22) June 26, 2019

It is unclear if Connor meant that he is facing one year in prison if he loses the trial, or if there has already been some sort of deal made. The statement also claimed that he sent his fiance Tracy to Italy to become the creative director and temporary owner of all his brands while he is incarcerated.

His latest Instagram post, revealing his engagement to Tracy and showing a picture of the ring, has been flooded with people posting “Free Ian Connor” messages.

Connor has faced multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations in the past, including 21 rape accusations from multiple women.

Last year, Amber Rose told The Daily Beast that 21 women reached out to her to accuse Connor of sexual assault. Ian Connor has worked with Kanye West and Off-White creator Virgil Abloh in the past and has served as a stylist for many musicians and celebrities.

Ian Connor has over 1.2 million fans on Instagram. He and Raven Tracy broke up in 2017 and he began a relationship with Tommie Lee, which reportedly ended in April this year. He rekindled his romance with Tracy and the couple is engaged.