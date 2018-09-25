How old is Kendra Duggar from Counting On? Find out her age and more

Kendra Duggar married Joseph Duggar just a little over a year ago. On the most recent episode of Counting On, the young couple welcomed their first child together.

Joseph Duggar was only the second male child in the family to get married. It was leaked that there was some interest in Kendra Caldwell (Duggar) when Jinger and Jeremy were married. The two hung out a lot and, a few months later, their courtship was announced.

Born on August 11, 1998, Kendra Duggar is just 20 years old. She was 19 when she married Joseph Duggar and, ironically, she was pregnant with her first child during the same time her mother was pregnant with her youngest sibling.

The Caldwell family was originally from Virginia. They moved to Arkansas in 2008 after Kendra’s dad was sent to plant a church there. She was just 10 years old at the time and had no idea that her future would be set in Arkansas.

Both Joseph and Kendra Duggar caught a lot of criticism from viewers when he proposed to her at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding reception. It was reportedly discussed beforehand and Joy-Anna gave her brother her blessing. The engagement happened on May 26, 2017.

After being engaged just a little over three months, Joseph and Kendra Duggar tied the knot on September 8, 2017. In December, they announced they were expecting their first child. In true Duggar fashion, the couple got pregnant immediately following their wedding.

On June 8, 2018, Kendra Duggar welcomed her little boy into the world. The couple named him Garrett David Duggar. He was one in a slew of boys that had been born into the Duggar family over the last few years.

More of Kendra and Joseph Duggar’s life as new parents will be featured on Counting On in the future.

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.