How old is Allison Dunbar? Ron Perlman co-star’s age is a mystery

Allison Dunbar played Kelly alongside Ron Perlman as Wes Chandler on Ben Ketai’s TV series StartUp that premiered on Sony Crackle. Now, the two have been romantically linked as a photo of them kissing went public and we also have learned that Perlman has filed for divorce.

TMZ reported that after more than 38 years of marriage, Perlman, 69, filed for divorce from his fashion and jewelry designer wife Opal Stone in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 5. Perlman and Stone married on February 14, 1981, and have two adult children, Brandon, 36, and Blake, 29.

The report that Perlman has filed for divorce from Stone comes after he was photographed on May 15 kissing Dunbar in public. They were spotted kissing after having dinner together at Alexander’s Steakhouse in Pasadena, California. The incident sparked rumors about the status of Perlman’s marriage relationship with Stone, with some sources later speculating that he and Opal could be in an open relationship.

Perlman’s divorce papers reportedly indicated that he and Opal were separated on May 10, 2019, five days before he was seen kissing Dunbar.

Dunbar and Perlman were also seen on Sunday, November 3, having lunch together at Soho Warehouse in L.A. Eyewitnesses reportedly said the pair got “cozy” and “touchy-feely, ” and that at one point Perlman had his hand on Dunbar’s lap. The eyewitnesses also noticed that Perlman was not wearing a wedding ring.

Allison Dunbar's Instagram shows photos of her and Ron Perlman together

Following reports that Perlman has filed for divorce from Opal Stone and that he was seen having lunch with Dunbar at L.A.’s Soho Warehouse on Sunday, many fans have been searching for information about Dunbar. Fans want to know more about the actress’s background and career. They also want to know her age and date of birth.

Here is what we know about Allison Dunbar.

How old is Allison Dunbar?

Dreshare reports she was born in 1977, which makes her 42 years old. Page Six reports she is believed to be in her mid-40s. We are unable to independently confirm Allison Dunbar’s exact date of birth.

Who is Dunbar?

Allison Dunbar grew up in Delaware but moved to New York as a teenager to start a career in dancing and acting.

She is an actress known for her role as Kelly on the TV series StartUp. She also played Allison Crawford in Criminal Minds (2005), Nicole Lupertazzi in The Sopranos (2004-2007), Honey Shaw on Quick Draw (2013-104), Judy Lomax in the Mentalist (2014), and Veronique in Yellowstone (2019).

According to her IMDb page, Dunbar was married to Sean O’Donnell, former defenseman for the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks, but they are divorced.