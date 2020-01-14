How much is Tim McGraw worth in 2020?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Tim McGraw announced he is embarking on the Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs. The two country music stars will be heating up the summer with their 30-date tour beginning in July and running through September.

The tour is not to promote a new album but simply for Tim to get back to music.

Last year Tim was busy with several non-music ventures, including co-authoring the book Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation with Meacham.

The singer also focused on furthering his fitness career by releasing, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, and Own Your Life fitness DVDs.

2019 was not a year entirely without music for Tim. He performed during the NFL Draft.

All of the new ventures outside of music have fans wondering how much Tim McGraw is worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tim is worth a whopping $165 million.

His music career has spanned over two decades, and he is considered one of the most talented and successful people in the country music business.

The country star has released 15 studio albums and embarked on nearly 20 tours during his career.

Tim’s music is undoubtedly the driving force behind his fortune. However, there are a couple of other factors that have added to it.

He has had some success at acting that has landed him a couple of big paydays. The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and Four Christmases are a few of his successful films.

Investing and owning real estate property has also been good for Tim. He and his wife, Faith Hill own at least two homes in Nashville. In 2019, they sold the historic farm they resided at for years for $18 million. The couple also owns a 20-acre private island in the Bahamas.

Another deciding factor in Tim McGraw’s net worth Is his equally successful wife. Faith is considered an icon in the country music world too.

They met early on in their careers and began making music together pretty much from the start. While Faith has plenty of hits without her husband, she and Tim have recorded several songs together and embarked on a couple of tours.

Plus, since they have been married for over 23 years, their net worth is considered combined. However, if the $165 million was broken up, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Faith is worth $80 million, and Tim is worth $85 million.

Tim McGraw is worth a lot of money in 2020, and that doesn’t even include his upcoming tour with Luke Combs. Over two decades as a musical sensation and being married to a woman who is considered a superstar adds up to big bucks.