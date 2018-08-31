Hollywood actor Shelley Malil who attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend Kendra Beebe granted parole

Actor Shelley Malil, best known for his role as Steve Carell’s co-worker in the movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin, has been granted parole following his 2010 conviction for attempted murder.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the panel of commissioners in Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, Riverside County made their final decision on Tuesday, when they met to go over a ruling made earlier in the year. The panel decided that Mali has a very low risk for committing any future acts of violence and so recommended he be released on parole.

California Governor Jerry Brown made it clear in a statement earlier this year that he was not happy about Malil being released. Pointing out that the actor’s behaviour at the time has still not been properly explained.

In 2010 Malil was found guilty of attempted murder after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Kendra Beebe, repeatedly at her home in San Marcos in August 2008. Beebe was stabbed 23 times all over her body and head, with the attack being so savage that part of the flesh on her face was nearly sliced completely off.

According to news reports Malil had arrived at Beebe’s home to find her drinking with another man. He then flew into a murderous rage and assaulted her repeatedly with the knife until one of her friends had managed to wrestle the weapon away from him.

During his trial Malil was apologetic but Beebe was not convinced and said that during the trial it became obvious to her that “he was an actor, but not a very good actor at that.”

Malil was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, his parole means that he has served just eight years for the attack.