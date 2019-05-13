‘Hippie in Heels’ blogger Rachel Jones dies at age 29

Hippie in Heels blogger Rachel Jones has died. Her death was announced on the official Facebook page for her travel blog, in a message reading, “It’s with great sadness that we’re writing to let you know that Rachel has passed away. As we hope you will appreciate, it’s come as a huge shock to all of us.”

https://www.facebook.com/hippieinheelsblog/posts/1222085254635213

Jones’ cause of death was not revealed, but the Facebook statement revealed that her passing was unexpected. She was 29 years old and was set to celebrate her 30th birthday on June 9.

Jones had traveled to about 30 countries according to her bio, but was best known for her blogging about Goa, India — a popular backpacker destination.

Jones’ website Hippie in Heels regularly received between 500,000 t0 1,000,000 visitors every month. On her website, Rachel Jones described why she began exploring the world.

Somehow, even with all of the great things and people that my life had blessed me with; I knew that something was missing. I knew in my heart that I belonged among the wildflowers, I belonged somewhere that I could feel free (Tom Petty, my favorite song of all time).

Rachel Jones, from a small town in Lexington, Ohio, was previously a nurse. Her favorite travel destinations included Hawaii, Jordan, Turkey, and Sri Lanka. She is survived by her brother Travis and parents.

According to her family and boyfriend Ben, fans may be able to contribute to her successful blog Hippie in Heels. In the Facebook statement, Rachel’s loved ones ones wrote: