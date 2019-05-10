Hilary Duff’s fiance Matthew Koma: Who is she engaged to? Find out his net worth, see the ring and more!

Hillary Duff announced on Instagram yesterday that she is engaged to Matthew Koma.

“He asked me to be his wife,” the Younger actress announced excitedly, showing off her engagement ring to adoring fans.

Koma shared the same photo on his Instagram, with the caption, “I asked my best friend to marry me.”

And since Duff announced her engagement to Koma, many fans have been wondering who Mathew Koma is. Others have been wondering how much his net worth is.

If you have also been seeking information about Duff’s fiance Koma, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Matthew Koma?

Matthew Koma was born Matthew Bair on June 2, 1987, in Seaford, New York. He is only a few months older than Duff who was born in September, 1987.

Koma is of Jewish descent and attended Seaford High School.

He is a songwriter, singer, DJ, and producer, who has collaborated and worked with several other artists. He started his career as a musician creating punk rock music, but later moved into a mixture of pop and hip hop.

He is an Instagram star with about 202,000 followers, but his Instagram following is modest compared with Duff’s 12 million.

Koma struggled with eating disorder

Koma’s past struggle with eating disorder was the subject of his song Dear Ana (2017). In an article he wrote for the National Eating Disorder Association, he revealed that he had to undergo emergency surgery to install a pacemaker because at one point his heart was beating too slowly due to his eating disorder.

But after treatment and therapy he recovered his health.

Timeline of Koma’s relationship with Duff

Koma and Duff met after Duff split with Mike Comrie in 2014. Duff and Comrie broke up after having a son named Luca in March 2012.

Koma and Duff met in 2015 while they worked together on Duff’s Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Before he met Duff, Koma had been dating Canadian singer Carly Rep Jepsen, but they broke up in 2015.

Duff and Koma made their first red-carpet appearance together in January 2017, although it is not clear when they actually started dating. They reportedly broke up in March 2017 but got back together shortly afterward.

Duff took to Instagram in June 2018 to announce she and Koma were expecting their first child. She posted a photo of her and Koma together. The photo showed her in a long dress that accentuated her baby bump.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!” she wrote.

The couple welcomed their daughter Banks Violet Bair in October 2018.

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” Duff posted. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

How much is Matthew Koma worth?

When the couple shared the news of their engagement on Instagram on Thursday, with matching photos posted to their respective Instagram pages, some fans noted that Duff’s engagement ring could be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

A representative of the diamond search engine RareCarat, reportedly revealed that Duff’s engagement ring could be a four-carat stone worth $100,000.

The revelation led many fans to begin wondering how much Koma is worth. He must be wealthy if he can afford to buy a four-carat engagement ring worth $100,000 for his fiancee, fans reasoned.

During his career, Koma has collaborated with may top-rated singers, including Zedd, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tinash, Hardwell, Bruce Springsteen, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, LMFAO, and Kelly Clarkson.

He has written several songs with other artists, including Spectrum (2012) and Clarity (2012) with Zedd. He worked with Tiesto on Wasted (2014), and with Alesso on Years (2015).

However, Koma’s net worth is uncertain, although there are some sites that estimate he is worth over $1 million at this time.