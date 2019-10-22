Here’s what Elaine Hendrix looks like today

Actress Elaine Hendrix took to Twitter yesterday to share her reaction to the news about actor Dennis Quaid’s engagement to 26-year-old Laura Savoie, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs Business School.

“Watch out for those twins,” Hendrix tweeted.

Watch out for those twins. 👯‍♀️ https://t.co/Rloat1gLCy — Elaine Hendrix (@elaine4animals) October 21, 2019

Hendrix’s reaction, after Quaid, 65, revealed in an interview with Extra that he was engaged to Savoie, 26, went immediately viral. Since Hendrix first posted the tweet yesterday afternoon, it has received more than 384,000 likes and nearly 60,000 retweets.

Fans who have seen The Parent Trap (1998) thought the tweet was hilarious. Hendrix co-starred in The Parent Trap as Meredith Blake, alongside Quaid, who played Nick, the father of the twins Annie and Hallie, played by Lindsay Lohan.

Hendrix was apparently alluding to the interesting parallels in Quaid’s real-life affair and the plot of the 1998 movie. In real life, Quaid is a father to 11-year-old twins Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington. In The Parent Trap, his character Nick is a father to twins Annie and Hallie (Lindsay Lohan).

The twins Annie and Hallie were separated after Nick and his wife Liz (Natasha Richardson) got divorced. Annie grew up with her mom Liz in England, while Hallie was raised by her dad Nick in Napa Valley, California. But 11 years later (Quaid’s twins are also 11 years old), the twins met at Camp Walden in Denmark, Maine, and decided to pull a prank on their parents by swapping places.

The comedic story also involved Meredith Blake (played by Elaine Hendrix), a 26-year-old woman (Laura Savoie is also 26 years old) who was engaged to Nick. Annie and Hallie disliked Hendrix’s character, Meredith, because they thought she was a gold-digger. The twins successfully plotted to get rid of Meredith and reunite their parents.

Here is what Elaine Hendrix looks like today

The photos below were taken every recently and show what Elaine Hendrix looks like today. The first photo ( below) was taken in March 2019, at the New York Premiere of The Public (2018).

The second photo is even more recent. It was taken in August 2019 at the premiere of Low Low (2019) in Los Angeles.

Who is Elaine Hendrix?

Elaine Hendrix is an actress, model, singer, and dancer. She was born in Oak Ridge, Anderson County, Tennessee, on December 28, 1970. She attended the Northside School of Performing Arts in Atlanta, Georgia.

Elaine started as a model and dancer, but in 1992, her career suffered a severe setback after she was hit by a car while riding a bike.

After recovering, Elaine took up acting and appeared in the sitcom Get Smart (1995) as Agent 66. She is best known for her roles in The Parent Trap (1998) and Inspector Gadget 2 (2003).