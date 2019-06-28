Home > People

Hella Sketchy death: Soundcloud producer and rapper dead at 18, cause of death was apparent drug overdose

28th June 2019 4:42 AM ET
Hella Sketchy Instagram
Hella Sketchy tragically dies at age 18 following a drug overdose. Pic credit: Hella Sketchy/Instagram

Hella Sketchy, a Soundcloud producer and rapper, has died. The 18-year-old rapper’s cause of death was an apparent drug overdose. He was in a coma for 14 days before he passed away.

Sketchy, whose real name is Jacob Tyler Thureson, died on June 27, 2019, at 5:11 am, according to his father Erik Thureson.

His dad wrote on Twitter announcing his son’s tragic death, “You are not supposed to go before your father or grandfather. That’s not supposed to happen. That’s not how this works. We have no words.”

He revealed that his son was found unresponsive on June 13th from a drug overdose and remained in a coma for two weeks before succumbing to the drug overdose. Thureson added in a subsequent tweet that he wants Hella Sketchy’s death to spark a conversation about the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid epidemic does not discriminate. The conversation regarding drugs, depression, mental illness, social media, needs to be happening more openly without judgment and stigma.”

Other Hip Hop artists who have passed away from drug-related deaths include Lil Peep, Pimp C, and Mac Miller.

Hella Sketchy began his venture into Hip Hop as a producer and built a following by releasing beats on YouTube, some of which were reportedly used by Tay K.

Several tributes have poured in for Hella Sketchy on social media.

A GoFundMe has been set up to allow fans to support the Thureson family. The funds will be used to cover the hospital cost, a memorial service, and an opioid epidemic awareness documentary.

