Hella Sketchy death: Soundcloud producer and rapper dead at 18, cause of death was apparent drug overdose

Hella Sketchy, a Soundcloud producer and rapper, has died. The 18-year-old rapper’s cause of death was an apparent drug overdose. He was in a coma for 14 days before he passed away.

Sketchy, whose real name is Jacob Tyler Thureson, died on June 27, 2019, at 5:11 am, according to his father Erik Thureson.

His dad wrote on Twitter announcing his son’s tragic death, “You are not supposed to go before your father or grandfather. That’s not supposed to happen. That’s not how this works. We have no words.”

Part 1 #ripsketchy #ripjacob #riplittlebuddy You are not supposed to go before your father or grandfather. That’s not supposed to happen. That’s not how this works. We have no words. We are so sad to share that Jacob Tyler Thureson passed away on June 27,2019 at 5:11 am pic.twitter.com/r1cD28J7Ps — Erik Thureson #filmcrew (@erikthureson) June 27, 2019

He revealed that his son was found unresponsive on June 13th from a drug overdose and remained in a coma for two weeks before succumbing to the drug overdose. Thureson added in a subsequent tweet that he wants Hella Sketchy’s death to spark a conversation about the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid epidemic does not discriminate. The conversation regarding drugs, depression, mental illness, social media, needs to be happening more openly without judgment and stigma.”

Part 2 #ripsketchy #ripjacob #riplittlebuddy Jacob was found unresponsive on June 13th from an apparent drug overdose. He was revived and brought to the ER where he’s been in a coma for 14 days. Never in a million years would I have imagined that it would end like this. pic.twitter.com/1Y1tFs1SO3 — Erik Thureson #filmcrew (@erikthureson) June 27, 2019

Part 3 #ripsketchy #ripjacob #riplittlebuddy The opioid epidemic does not discriminate. The conversation regarding drugs, depression, mental illness, social media, needs to be happening more openly without judgment and stigma. Jacob’s life was not and will not be in vain. pic.twitter.com/yy3Q6sbhtO — Erik Thureson #filmcrew (@erikthureson) June 27, 2019

Part 4 #ripsketchy #ripjacob #riplittlebuddy Jacob touched many lives. He had so many praying. There was unity from people of all backgrounds with 1 hope for Jacob to pull through. We don’t understand why but we do know that no matter what God is still good & we praise him. pic.twitter.com/caSc2JbrVl — Erik Thureson #filmcrew (@erikthureson) June 27, 2019

Part 5 #ripsketchy #ripjacob #riplittlebuddy We love you Jacob. More than words can express. We honor your short life of 18 years but we promise, your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/yjkfZkwOUT — Erik Thureson #filmcrew (@erikthureson) June 27, 2019

Other Hip Hop artists who have passed away from drug-related deaths include Lil Peep, Pimp C, and Mac Miller.

Hella Sketchy began his venture into Hip Hop as a producer and built a following by releasing beats on YouTube, some of which were reportedly used by Tay K.

Several tributes have poured in for Hella Sketchy on social media.

RIP HellaSketchy 😔 — BBY GOYARD (@BBYGOYARD) June 27, 2019

Damnn RIP Hella Sketchy💔 everyone be careful pls — landon cube (@landonvoncube) June 27, 2019

Rest in Piece to our brother Hella Sketchy. All you ever did was show love everywhere you went, even when you felt u weren’t getting enough. — Kamiyada+++ (@spacegodkami) June 27, 2019

There will be a memorial for Jacob (Hella Sketchy) this Saturday at Zilker Park in Austin. Everyone is welcome and please feel free to bring candles, pictures of Jacob etc. Friends, family, fans, please all feel free to come to this and say a proper goodbye to him at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/UV374hQIs4 — YUNG BAMBI (@deathofamother) June 27, 2019

A GoFundMe has been set up to allow fans to support the Thureson family. The funds will be used to cover the hospital cost, a memorial service, and an opioid epidemic awareness documentary.