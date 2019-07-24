Heidi Montag posts Bible quote about ‘evil people’ in response to Stephanie Pratt’s slam

The Hills: New Beginnings isn’t necessarily all about new beginnings, as we’ve seen from some of the most recent social media posts from the cast.

Stephanie Pratt reignited a decade-old feud between Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag, bringing up the fact that Heidi let her husband, and Stephanie’s brother, Spencer Pratt take the fall for the rumor. In 2007, Heidi and Spencer stated that they had a leaked sex tape of Lauren Conrad and her then-boyfriend, Jason Wahler, which is completely bogus.

Spencer later took credit for the lie, but as Spencer and Stephanie are constantly at odds with one another, Stephanie decided to spill an entire pot of tea on her Instagram.

“Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her),” Stephanie unleashed on her social media.

Heidi responded with a photo of a rainbow and a quote from the Bible.

“‘Don’t be hateful to people, just because they are hateful to you. Rather, be good to each other and to everyone else.’ 1 Thessalonians 5:15. Thank you Jesus, I needed this word and guidance. Deliver and help us Lord,” she mused on her Instagram.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.