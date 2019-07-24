Heidi Montag posts Bible quote about ‘evil people’ in response to Stephanie Pratt’s slam

The Hills: New Beginnings isn’t necessarily all about new beginnings, as we’ve seen from some of the most recent social media posts from the cast.
Stephanie Pratt reignited a decade-old feud between Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag, bringing up the fact that Heidi let her husband, and Stephanie’s brother, Spencer Pratt take the fall for the rumor. In 2007, Heidi and Spencer stated that they had a leaked sex tape of Lauren Conrad and her then-boyfriend, Jason Wahler, which is completely bogus.
Spencer later took credit for the lie, but as Spencer and Stephanie are constantly at odds with one another, Stephanie decided to spill an entire pot of tea on her Instagram.
Drama follows me 🤦♀️ lolz I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist… but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt 😂🥰Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere 💕(Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). 👍🏻 omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her). @justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert… we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy 🥴😢 like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me… I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my “friend” attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time. I will always be honest, I’ve been on reality tv for 11 years straight… I can’t be anything except straight up REAL. I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect. That was my #PrattCast recap LOL. I love you all & need your support to get thru the struggles- thank you a million times over 🥰 Are you guys enjoying the series?! 😁CONGRATS @mtv for for a series 2!!!! 🎉🍾🎊 love you guys!! 😘 Ok time for a nap, literally what an exhausting year 🤦♀️#hibernationmode in full effect 😴😉 KEEP IT 💯
Heidi responded with a photo of a rainbow and a quote from the Bible.
“‘Don’t be hateful to people, just because they are hateful to you. Rather, be good to each other and to everyone else.’ 1 Thessalonians 5:15. Thank you Jesus, I needed this word and guidance. Deliver and help us Lord,” she mused on her Instagram.
