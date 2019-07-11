Heidi Klum secretly married Tom Kaulitz in February: Who is the guitarist for the German rock band Tokio Hotel?

Heidi Klum, 46, and the Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 29, are married, according to reports by TMZ and People magazine. Sources close to the couple revealed that they married secretly in February 2019.

People is also reporting that public records shows that they obtained a marriage certificate in California.

The disclosure comes after Tom popped the question to Heidi on December 24, 2018, and Heidi took to Instagram to show off her engagement ring.

Tom and Heidi were seen together on February 22 at Mr. Chow, but everyone thought they were only out on a dinner date. But following the new information that they got married in February, it is now believed that they were actually secretly celebrating their marriage.

Heidi has been married twice before. Her first marriage was to the Australian hairstylist Rip Pipino in 1997. After Heidi and Ric divorced in 2002, she briefly dated the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. After she split with Briatore, Heidi began dating the British singer-songwriter Seal. Heidi and Seal were engaged in December 2004 and married in May 2005.

Klum and Seal separated after nearly seven years of marriage in January 2012, and Heidi filed for divorce in April 2012. The couple finalized the divorce in October 2014 after having three kids together: Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel (born 2005), Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (2006) and Lou Sulola Samuel (2009). Seal adopted Heidi’s daughter with Briatore, Helene (Leni) Boshoven Samuel.

Heidi dated her bodyguard Martin Kirsten for two years (2012-2014) and art curator Vitor Schnabel from 2014 to 2017. She took to Instagram on May 2018 to announce she was dating the Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. Rumors that they were dating started in March after they were spotted kissing on the set of America’s Got Talent.

Klum and Kaulitz made their first official public appearance as a couple in May 2018 at the Cannes amfAR Gala.

They got engaged in December 2018.

Who is Tom Kaulitz?

Tom Kaulitz, who is 17 years younger than Heidi, has been married once, to the German model Ria Sommerfield. They divorced in September of 2018, only months before he proposed to Heidi in December, according to The Blast.

Kaulitz filed for divorce from Sommerfield in 2016. The fact that Ria and Tom did not have any kids simplified the divorce process as they did not have to resolve child custody or child support issues, and neither had to pay spousal support.

The 29-year-old guitarist founded the German rock band Tokio Hotel with his twin brother Bill Kaulitz (the group’s lead singer) in 2001. Other members of the group are Georg Listing (bassist) and Gustave Schäfer (drummer).