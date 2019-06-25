Hear Abby Lee Miller’s prison tips for Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin

Abby Lee Miller is a free woman after serving her one year and a day sentence in federal prison, and she’s got some wise words for other celebs heading to the big house.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, two beloved celebrities, were recently indicted in a scam to get their children admitted to top-tier universities.

And now, the pair face staggering prison sentences, that will be much longer than Abby Lee Miller’s one year and a day sentence.

But when appearing on E!’s The Daily Pop, Abby Lee Miller was asked if she had any advice for the pair if they found themselves in prison.

“Be honest,” Abby Lee Miller said, telling the hosts that people want to hear their stories and they should be open with the other inmates.

Abby Lee Miller also stated that she thought the other prisoners would “fangirl” over having such famous cellmates, especially since they’re from beloved TV shows like Full House and Desperate Housewives.

She also stated that she thinks many of the other Big House residents will be interested in becoming friends with the stars and become their sidekicks.

“I think they’ll do great. I think they’ll be fine,” Abby Lee Miller said of the pair.

Only time will tell!