Hazel E is pregnant with her first child

Not only is she engaged, but Hazel E has just announced that she is pregnant.

The former Love and Hip Hop star posted a video of her ultrasound on her Instagram with the caption, “I’m so nervous, happy, and anxious to take this journey but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @devonwallerofficial. We went half & made it thru the first trimester! (I wasn’t gone hide it from y’all forever, just wanted to make sure we secured the [baby emoji]).”

This is the first child for Hazel E. Not a lot is known about her fiance, De’Von Waller, but Hazel posted that she got engaged in early October.

Hazel posted a picture of her new ring on her Instagram page on October 6, with the caption, “I must be fucccinnnn dreaming!!!!!!!!!!! OMG baby! Yes yes yes.”

Viewers of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood have seen Hazel go through some struggles in her love life. She even dated comedian Katt Williams and said that she miscarried his child.

We aren’t sure how long she has been with her fiance, but back in September, the couple got each other’s names tattooed on their hands.

Hazel’s Love and Hip Hop co-stars jumped in her comments to wish her congratulations. Shay Johnson said, “Congrats,” while Joseline Hernandez said, “Sis!!!! Omg. Congratulations.”

The rumors have been running for about a week in regard to Hazel’s pregnancy thanks to bloggers and fans, mainly due to the fact that she has been hiding her stomach in a lot of her photos. Now, those rumors can be put to rest.

Congrats Hazel and De’Von!