Harry Styles cuddles baby farm animals in new Gucci ad campaign

It turns out Harry Styles isn’t just good at singing and being stylish — he’s also an expert when it comes to snuggling up to furry animals.

Gucci has just released its brand new 2019 Men’s Tailoring campaign, and in it Styles is photographedwith baby lambs, little piglets, and baby goats.

Harry captures Gucci’s audience well; young, attractive, and with a softer side.

As for the outfits, he’s sporting detailed Gucci jackets with a clear historic throwback, fitted suits with plaid designs, and retro styles in light purple, clearly a reference to the 1970s.

The collection is designed by Alessandro Michele, who is known for throwing in some religious, historic, and youthful elements into his looks.

This isn’t the first time that Harry Styles has worked with both Gucci and farm animals.

During last year’s autumn/winter campaign for the 2018 season, Styles took part in another photoshoot and filmed a video for Gucci which saw him heading into a fish & chip shop while carrying a chicken.

Harry Styles appears to be the look, feel and icon that Alessandro Michele is looking for to represent the men in his Gucci campaigns.

Michele, who has been Gucci’s creative director since 2015, likes to play around with different styles, accessories, and audiences.

After he began his work at Gucci, he strived to capture a new and younger customer and Harry Styles appears to fit the profile.

The younger audience may see a shift in Gucci, going from a more traditional suit look to a more relaxed and gender-fluid interpretation of the modern day man.