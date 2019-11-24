Harry Morton dead: Who is Lindsay Lohan’s ex-boyfriend and Pink Taco founder?

Lindsay Lohan’s ex-boyfriend and Pink Taco founder Harry Morton is dead at the age of 38. He died at his Beverly Hills home on Saturday, after his younger brother Matthew found him unresponsive.

According to People magazine, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed Harry was pronounced dead on the scene. He was then transported to the coroner’s office, where an autopsy is pending. At this time, authorities do not believe foul play was involved in Harry’s shocking and sudden death.

REST IN PEACE TO MY FRIEND HARRY MORTON. WOW!!! 🤯😢😧

Know this kid since he was 13. Unbelievable 🙁😔🙏🏼 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) November 24, 2019

The restaurateur is perhaps best known for founding the restaurant chain, Pink Taco, when he was only 18-years old. Harry launched the famous Mexican chain on the Sunset Strip, but the company website lists locations in Los Angeles, Boston, Las Vegas, Chicago, and opening soon in Miami. He recently expanded the brand by adding food trucks in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Harry is also part owner of the famous nightclub, Viper Room. It is a landmark music venue in Hollywood, initially owned by Johnny Depp and his 21 Jump Street costar, Sal Jenco. The Viper Room is probably best known as the place actor River Phoenix died of a drug overdose. It is unclear when Harry bought into the club, which also listed Darin Feinstein as owner. Depp sold his stake in the club back in 2004.

RIP #HarryMorton such a sweet, charismatic and giving guy! Died way too young. 🙏 — Melissa McCarty (@MelissaMcCarty1) November 24, 2019

There was no doubt Harry would go into the restaurant business. His grandfather Arnie co-founded the successful and popular Morton’s The Steakhouse, which has locations all over the world. Harry’s father Peter is part owner of the Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels empire.

When he wasn’t running one of his successful businesses, Harry was a volunteer sheriff’s deputy in and around Los Angeles. TMZ learned he spent a lot of time at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, where they recently honored him as Reserve Detective of the Year. The station revealed Harry dedicated several hours a week to help the station’s Detective Bureau.

Today we mourn the loss of a fellow reserve deputy from @WHDLASD. #HarryMorton, 38 passed away Sat. at his home. Deputy Morton received the prestigious Reserve Detective of the Yr Award in 2018. Our prayers go out to his family, friends and co-workers for this sudden tragic loss pic.twitter.com/rG5sl6qTtL — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) November 24, 2019

Harry was also known as a ladies’ man, whose personal life often made headlines thanks to some high-profile romances. He dated Lindsay Lohan in 2006, even sparking engagement rumors with the Mean Girls star. Neither one of them ever confirmed they were engaged.

He was linked to Demi Moore following her split from Ashton Kutcher. Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, and Hayden Panettiere are also on the list of famous ladies Harry romanced.

Pink Taco founder Harry Morton has died at the age of 38. Sadly, his death is not the first one to rock the Morton family. Domino Harvey, Harry’s half-sister, died from a drug overdose in 2005 at the age of 35.