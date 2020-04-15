Hank Steinbrenner cause of death was ‘longstanding health issue’ say Yankees, not coronavirus

With the COVID-19 pandemic on everyone’s mind nowadays, many New York Yankees fans were curious about Hank Steinbrenner’s cause of death.

What was Hank Steinbrenner’s cause of death?

The minute that word spread of the passing of Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, the first thing many people were asking was, did he pass away due to the coronavirus pandemic?

The answer to that question appears to be no.

According to the New York Post, Steinbrenner passed away after battling a lengthy illness.

While that seems to be a vague answer, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman later tweeted out that Steinbrenner was suffering from a “liver issue.”

Hank Steinbrenner died recently. Ran Yankees briefly before younger brother Hal. Hank had liver issue. RIP. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 14, 2020

Over the past few years, Hank Steinbrenner wasn’t seen around the Yankees ballclub as much as when he and his brother Hal first took over the team.

In fact, it has been Hal who has grown into the face of the most worthy MLB franchise in more recent times.

Hank Steinbrenner was the original Baby Boss

When George Steinbrenner’s health began to become a big concern just over 10 years ago, his son Hank began taking a much more active and aggressive role in the day to day team activities.

Hank quickly earned the nickname “Baby Boss” due to his striking similar looks and mannerisms of his father.

Hank and his brother Hal Steinbrenner took over operations back in 2007 when their father’s health began to rapidly decline.

When George Steinbrenner passed away in July 2010, the kids had already established themselves as the team owners, making the transition a much simpler one.

While Hank was very active with the Yankees, he also had one hand in the family horse business as well.

In 2009, Hank Steinbrenner founded the “Hank’s Yanks” foundation. The foundation is an amateur baseball program that has helped players get more recognition and exposure.

This program has led to several players getting drafted by MLB teams and was just one of the many side projects Hank was a part of that helped others.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

Many others outside of the Steinbrenner family have the same thoughts when it comes to describing the eldest son of George and Joan Steinbrenner.

The 63-year-old Hank Steinbrenner is survived by his four children, Jacqueline, Julia, George Michael IV, and John. He also has one granddaughter, Anabel.