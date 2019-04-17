Halle Berry Instagram photo proves she’s still got it — Looking for a snack or looking like one in latest shirtless pic?

It’s no secret that Halle Berry is one of the hottest women in Hollywood and has been for some time. Just last night, she shared an Instagram photo that has fans talking as she proved once again that her beauty is timeless.

At 52-years old, Halle hasn’t seemed to age at all and she often shares new photos of herself on social media to prove just that. The latest Halle Berry Instagram photo is no different except that she’s shirtless in it, making it an even sexier snap than most.

In the recent Halle Berry Instagram pic, she’s wearing a distressed denim jacket with no shirt underneath. Just enough cleavage is showing to get fans gawking.

Halle captioned the pic, “Lookin’ for a late night snack.”

Naturally, the responses poured in as some fans told the Hollywood actress how incredibly beautiful she still is while others declared that they would love to be her “late night snack.”

“Ummm. I’ll take you!! You’re so gorgeous,” wrote one of Halle’s followers while another commented, “Well here I am!”

Yet another Instagram follower commented, “Her DM’s are loaded w/ snack registration forms ready for review.”

That’s probably the case because Halle Berry’s Instagram photo is definitely a head turner and now, she’s got quite a few talking about it with 207,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments at the time of writing.

Looking good, Halle!