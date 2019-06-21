Haley Webb makes sexual harassment claims against Kevin Sorbo

Actress Haley Webb has accused Kevin Sorbo of sexual harassment. Webb tweeted yesterday that Sorbo “pressured” her in a bid to try and make her have sex with him and publicly shamed her on set when she refused.

She also claimed that Sorbo tried to get the director of a film in which they co-starred to “add unnecessary sex scenes” between the two of them.

I don't think the person who repeatedly tried to pressure his 3 decades younger co-star into sleeping with him, publicly shame her on set when she refused to and insist the director add unnecessary sex scenes between us should be flapping his gums about feminism. https://t.co/7kfb8sZvD2 — Haley Webb (@thehaleywebb) June 20, 2019

Webb made the accusation on Twitter yesterday after Sorbo took to the social media site on Tuesday, June 18, to allege that feminists were not defending the outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she isn’t liberal.

“Not one feminist has defended Sarah Sanders,” Sorbo tweeted. “It seems women’s rights only matter if those women are liberal.”

Not one feminist has defended Sarah Sanders. It seems women's rights only matter if those women are liberal. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 18, 2019

Although Webb did not give details about her allegation, she and Sorbo are known to have co-starred in the 2015 romantic comedy film Single In South Beach, directed by Alejandro Itkin and Hunter Carson. Webb played the leading role of Amy while Sorbo played Sam in the film.

Sorbo, born in September 1958, is 60 years old, while Webb, who was born in November 1985, is 33 years old.

People have been reacting to Webb’s tweet in response to Sorbo’s comment.

I call that a solid burn — Lawless GOP (@suziferg0806) June 21, 2019

And, a guy who wraps himself in the Bible and Jesus to excuse how horrible he acts — exactly the kind of guy the Jesus of the New Testament denounced. I have NEVER liked him, back to Hercules. Good for you, Haley. — melaniegalemma (@melaniegalemma) June 21, 2019

How this went down pic.twitter.com/3fsfwlrITD — Joe Cardamone (@thejoecardamone) June 20, 2019

Sorbo is best known for his role as Hercules in the the TV movies (1994) and TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (1995-1999). He also played Captain Dylan Hunt in the sci-fi TV series Andromeda (2000-2005).

This is not the first time that Sorbo has defended Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Twitter. He has also expressed support for President Donald Trump on Twitter. Sorbo is known for publicly professing his Christian faith.

He once claimed that his religious faith limited his Hollywood career because “there is a negativity towards Christians in Hollywood, and a negativity towards people who believe in God.”

He has also defended his endorsement of Donald Trump for President, saying that “Jesus would have voted for Trump.”

Haley Webb is best known to TV audiences for her role as Jennifer Blake in MTV’s Teen Wolf. She played Janet Cunningham in The Final Destination (2009) and Sarah in Rushlights (2013). She co-starred as Lauren Huxley alongside Jason Momoa as Joe Bright in Sugar Mountain (2016).

She played Linda Marshall in the TV movie Fear Bay (2018).

Monsters and Critics has reached out to Kevin Sorbo for a comment on the allegations made against him by Webb.