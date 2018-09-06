Hailey Baldwin ‘not pregnant’ with Justin Bieber’s baby

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber announced that they were engaged a few weeks ago, shocking just about everyone.
While they had been spotted together, some websites claimed that Justin was trying to win back Selina Gomez after the two had gone through a rocky romance just a few years prior.
However, Bieber appeared to be more than thrilled to share the news that he had found the woman he wanted to be with — penning a love letter to Hailey as he revealed their engagement.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Pregnancy rumors are normal after an engagement, and in this case the rumor mill went wild.
Back in July, Justin Bieber shut down a paparazzi photographer who hounded him about whether Hailey was expecting.
And according to a new report, she definitely isn’t. More than that, they are reportedly not even planning on making babies anytime soon.
It sounds like they want to get married first, enjoy their relationship, and then settle down to have kids. A source told Hollywood Life that they are taking their time and they want to do things right.
Hailey and Justin are very excited to have kids together but there’s no massive rush. Hailey is still young and she wants to enjoy every step along the way of this fairytale. She’s traditional in a lot of ways and wants to wait until after she’s married to get pregnant.
Just because Hailey Baldwin isn’t pregnant now doesn’t mean that it will be years before they have a child together.
The source says the pair are both “very excited” about the prospect of having children, but that there is “no massive rush”.
Hailey and Justin have supposedly also promised her family that they won’t start a family before they tie the knot. No date has been set for the wedding.
If you want to see little Biebers running around, you may have to relocate to Canada, though. The pair apparently plan to move there to live a quieter life.