Gwendoline Christie Emmys dress: Twitter reacts with comparisons to Jesus, Pope

Awards show red carpets always bring out the stars in their best, and sometimes worst, fashion choices. The 2019 Emmys brought plenty of chatter about various stars including “Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie. Her look was said by some to resemble an outfit that Jesus would wear. Here’s more of what Twitter had to say regarding the Gwendoline Christie Emmys dress on Sunday night.

Gwendoline Christie Emmys dress stands out on the red carpet

Gwendoline Christie was at the 2019 Emmys as part of the “Game of Thrones” crew as presenters. The actress was also as a nominee for the hit HBO show in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. The star actress who portrayed Brienne of Tarth showed up in a fascinating look which immediately got people’s attention.

Variety shared a video clip of Christie’s bold, flowing dress which they compared to that of a Roman Emperor. Check out Gwendoline’s garb in all of its glory below.

Gwendoline Christie's #Emmys look is Roman Emperor… but make fashion. Complete purple carpet gallery here: https://t.co/zE6SlmlCBw pic.twitter.com/NDIYfNpddp — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2019

Other sources shared a closer view of Gwendoline Christie’s getup to show how glorious the ensemble looked. A tweet (below) from Tom & Lorenzo also indicated Gucci created her outfit.

Cue up the comparisons to various holy individuals on Twitter, including Jesus. Some took it to the next level with the extra Photoshop work.

Welcome to Marwen movie review: Toy story of terror Related posts you might like

PRAYER CIRCLE FOR OUR LORD AND SAVIOR GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE #EMMYS pic.twitter.com/oSh6puHlyf — christa, follower of Gwendoline Christie (@whorerights) September 23, 2019

Someone on Twitter is thinking fast. So how soon will this idea make it to Etsy and will Christie’s reps allow it?

If Gwendoline Christie's Emmys look isn't on a prayer candle and sold on Etsy by the end of the Emmys, wyd internet? pic.twitter.com/v6XpPOJ9VF — allison (@allisonpiwo) September 22, 2019

The comparisons to a holy figure continued to roll in on Twitter with a tweet showing Christie in a magnificent side-by-side shot with Jesus walking on water. Some were even ready to join her religion.

Gwendoline Christie literally looks like a gorgeous biblical goddess. Wow #emmys @lovegwendoline — bombasticl0ve (@bombasticl0ve) September 23, 2019

#GwendolineChristie is a beautiful wagnerian goddess and I will willingly establish a religion on her behalf, thank you very much. #Emmys2019 — Wordbyrd Aber (@amyaber) September 23, 2019

The look was genuinely bold and majestic. So the question has to be asked: Did the Gwendoline Christine Emmys dress on the red carpet win when compared to those who seemingly inspired her bold costume choice?

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

The 2019 Primetime Emmys were televised on Fox on Sunday, September 22, 2019.