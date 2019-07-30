Gucci Mane to pay Sheena Evans $10k a month in child support for son Keitheon

Rapper Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, has finally reached a deal to end the long-running legal battle with his baby mamma Sheena Evans over child support. The 39-year-old rapper has agreed to pay $10k monthly in child support.

According to The Blast, when Gucci Mane and Sheena Evans, the mother of his son Keitheon (born 2007), appeared in court on Friday for a hearing, they told the judge that they had privately reached a settlement.

The court reviewed and approved the deal, which required Gucci to pay $10,000 in child support per month, according to The Blast. He also agreed to pay for new transportation for Evans and Keitheon, and an additional six-figure sum to cover child support back payments.

The two also agreed that Evans will continue to have primary custody of the child, while Gucci Mane gets visitation.

The settlement comes after Evans sued Gucci Mane last year, seeking an increase in child support to $20k per month. The two reached an agreement on custody and support for their son in 2011 that required Gucci Mane to pay $2,076 a month in child support while Evans received primary physical custody of the child.

But Evans sued Gucci Mane in August 2018, and citing rumors that the rapper spent $1 million on his wedding to Keyshia Ka’Oir in 2017, she claimed there had been an increase in Gucci’s earnings since he was released from prison in 2011. She then demanded an increase in child support from $2,076 a month to $20k per month.

Gucci responded by filing documents asking the court to deny her request and throw out the lawsuit. He denied rumors that he spent $1 million on his wedding to Keyshia Ka’Oir. He also denied Evans’ claim that his finances had significantly improved since their 2011 agreement.