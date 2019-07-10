Gretchen Rossi welcomes baby girl with Slade Smiley — What is her name?

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley announced they were expecting their first child last December. It was a long journey for them as they did IVF for a few years before getting a viable pregnancy.
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has been very vocal about her pregnancy and has flaunted it all over social media. Gretchen Rossi yearned to be a mom, and finally, her dreams were about to become a reality.
A while back, the couple decided to share their gender reveal. Gretchen Rossi was going to have a little girl. It was an exciting time for both her and Slade Smiley who shares two sons with his ex-wife. Adding some pink into the mix was fun for both.
According to Us Weekly, Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley welcomed their little girl earlier today. She was born via c-section and both mom and baby are reportedly doing well. Details about her stats were not revealed, but those are expected when the couple makes an official announcement on social media.
🙌🏻🙏🏻 Swipe left 👈🏻 #10 Days till I am induced and or doing a c-section (depending on what position Sky is in at the time) 🙈 ————————————————————————-So Slade came downstairs on Saturday and I was crying and he said “baby what’s wrong” and I said “I’m so sad I’m not going to be pregnant anymore, and I feel like I needed more time with her in my belly” 😰🤪 Did that happen to any of you? ————————————————————————- I mean my belly just finally really popped out this past month and a half, and I have been really enjoying it. I guess I don’t feel like I got enough time to really feel pregnant with a bump and all, and I’m starting to realize how much I am going to miss her kicks and jabs (even the really hard ones up in my ribs) 🤪 It’s wild to think I will have this little life outside of me now. At least in the womb I felt like I could protect her from everything and we have had this special bond the whole time. I would sing or talk to her and she would kick back, it’s been truly one of the most incredible experiences of my whole life. ——————————————————————— Of course I’m so excited to meet her but also feeling emotions of sadness at the same time. Please tell me I’m not alone in this sentiment? 🤷🏼♀️ ———————————————— Adorable pregnancy cards from #KPDesigns #pregnancyjourney #IVF #pregnant #baby #9months #lasttrimester #lovedbeingpregnant
So, what did the couple name their little girl? Skylar Grey is the moniker Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley chose. It is unique, something a little different than a normal little girl name. As the couple adjusts to life with a newborn, fans are wishing them all the best.