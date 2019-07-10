Gretchen Rossi welcomes baby girl with Slade Smiley — What is her name?

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley announced they were expecting their first child last December. It was a long journey for them as they did IVF for a few years before getting a viable pregnancy.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has been very vocal about her pregnancy and has flaunted it all over social media. Gretchen Rossi yearned to be a mom, and finally, her dreams were about to become a reality.

A while back, the couple decided to share their gender reveal. Gretchen Rossi was going to have a little girl. It was an exciting time for both her and Slade Smiley who shares two sons with his ex-wife. Adding some pink into the mix was fun for both.

According to Us Weekly, Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley welcomed their little girl earlier today. She was born via c-section and both mom and baby are reportedly doing well. Details about her stats were not revealed, but those are expected when the couple makes an official announcement on social media.

So, what did the couple name their little girl? Skylar Grey is the moniker Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley chose. It is unique, something a little different than a normal little girl name. As the couple adjusts to life with a newborn, fans are wishing them all the best.