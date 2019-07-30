Grant Thompson cause of death: How did YouTube’s King of Random die?

Grant Thompson, who created and starred in the popular YouTube series King of Random, died this week at the age of 39.

With his death at such a young age, many people are wondering what happened to the YouTuber.

Cause of death: How did Grant Thompson die?

Grant Thompson’s cause of death was a paragliding accident. According to TMZ, Grant went paragliding on Monday evening.

It was Grant’s brother Mark who explained to TMZ about his brother died. He said that Grant never returned home after his excursion.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the report of an overdue paraglider came in when he went off the radar near Sand Hollow State Park, near Hurricane, Utah.

It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and… Posted by The King of Random on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Using GPS data, a helicopter went out as part of a massive search and found Thompson’s body.

The actual cause of death is unknown but they did find the paragliding equipment and a video recording device. Police say they are watching the videos and trying to determine Grant Thompson’s official cause of death.

Thompson had been paragliding for about five months now.

Who is Grant Thompson?

Grant Thompson started his YouTube channel in 2010 and built a following by showing him taking part in experiments, including life hacks and weekend excursions.

Thompson has allowed two other hosts to front the YouTube series lately.