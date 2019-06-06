Granger Smith’s 3-year-old son cause of death was a ‘drowning accident at home’

Country singer and songwriter Granger Smith and his wife Amber took to social media on Thursday morning to share the tragic news of the death of their three-year-old son River Kelly Smith.

According to Smith, River Kelly Smith died in a “tragic accident.”

Although Smith did not share details about the “tragic accident” that led to the little boy’s death, People reports that a spokesperson for the singer confirmed that River “died in a tragic drowning accident at home.”

In a message posted to Instagram and Twitter, Smith, 39, described his son’s death as “unthinkable.”

“We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” he wrote. “Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” the message read. “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

“Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts,” the message continued.

Smith then asked people to send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Texas.

“The doctors, nurses and staff [at Dell Children’s Medical Center] have been incredible,” the message concluded.

In a similar heartbroken message also posted to Instagram, Smith’s wife Amber wrote that “nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news.”

She also asked that “In lieu of flowers or gifts,” people “send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.”

Social media followers, fans and other celebrities, including Luke Bryan, Marren Morris, and Jason Aldean, also sent their condolences to Granger and Amber.

E! News reports that Morgan Miller, a professional beach volleyball player, whose 19-month old daughter died recently from drowning, sent her condolences

Who is Granger Smith?

Granger Smith, a country singer/songwriter, was born on September 4, 1979, in Dallas, Texas. He is also known by his alter-ego, Earl Dibbles Jr.

He started music as a hobby at 14 and taught himself how to play the guitar.

He graduated from Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas and got his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M.

He signed a songwriting contract with EMI Music Publishing when he was 19 and moved to Nashville from his native Texas. But he currently lives in Austin, Texas.

He signed with Broken Bow Records imprint Wheelhouse Records in August 2015 and released his album Remington and the single If the Boot Fits under the Wheelhouse imprint.

He has released one live album, an EP, and nine studio albums.

He married Amber Bartlett in February 2010. Granger and Amber Smith have two other children — a daughter and son.