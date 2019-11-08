Gracie Teefey: Selena Gomez’s little sister is adorable at Frozen 2 premiere

Selena Gomez took her sister Gracie Teefey to the Frozen 2 premiere on Thursday night. The sisters stepped out on the red carpet, hand-in-hand, at the premiere of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2013 Disney classic Frozen, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Gracie Teefey, six, and her big sister Selena Gomez, 27, hit the red carpet dressed in matching wintry outfits. They wore long-sleeved white dresses with blue flower patterns printed on them. They also wore matching black belts and long sequined capes adorned with feathers around the neck.

Selena wore her hair in braids down both sides of her chest like Princess Anna in Frozen, while sister Gracie wore her hair down her back.

“Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now… she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!” Gomez wrote in an Instagram post that included photos of her with Gracie Teefey. Gomez kneels to kiss her litter sister in one of the photos.

Fans gushed over the pair on Instagram.

“Soo cute, ” one wrote.

“Omg I’m literally dying!!! GRACIE!!!!! Sister goals,” another wrote.

“U guys look amazing!” a third gushed.

Frozen Stars such as Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad also walked the red carpet. So did Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown, according to PEOPLE.

Gracie Teefey was born in June 2013 to Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, and her partner, Brian. Selena’s father is Ricardo Gomez. Mandy and Rick divorced when Selena was only five years old. Selena has another sister, Victoria, born to her father Rick, and his wife, Sara, in June 2014.

Selena has been on a press tour to promote her new singles Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now. Fans have been speculating about the meaning of the songs and many believe they are about her breakup with Justin Bieber in 2018.

She revealed in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, October 24, that the song Lose You to Love Me encompasses the feelings she’s had to deal with.

“It’s everything from happy and emotional to just realizing it and being frustrated,” she said. “I just wanted to validate all those feelings because they were really real to me.”

Frozen 2 showcases Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee returning as directors. The film is set a few years after the events of the first movie and follows Elsa, her sister Anna, and their friends Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, on an adventure to save Arendelle.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22.