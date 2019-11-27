Godfrey Gao death: Taiwan actor dies of heart attack filming reality show Chase Me in China

Godfrey Gao, a Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model, died from a suspected heart attack while filming a reality TV show in China, according to a statement released by his management, JetStar Entertainment.

According to the statement by JetStar on their official Weibo page:

“In the early hours of 27 November, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us. We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept… Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them.”

Gao, 35, suddenly collapsed while participating in a team event on the new Chinese reality TV show Chase Me. The show was being filmed on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo, Zhejiang, according to CBS News.

Broadcast on Zhejiang Television, Chase Me involves two teams competing in a series of races.

A producer reportedly said that Gao was rushed to the hospital but died despite efforts by the hospital staff to revive him.

“After two hours of all-out efforts to save him, the hospital [said] he had suffered sudden cardiac death,” the producer said.

Who was Godfrey Gao?

Godfrey Gao was born in Taiwan on September 22, 1984. His birth name was Tsao Chih-Hsiang. He was 6 feet, 3.5 inches tall.

He started his career as a model and became the first Asian male model for Louis Vuitton in 2011.

He also played roles in several TV shows and movies.

Gao appeared in the Chinese TV drama Remembering Lichuan. He is known for his role as Tank in the TV series Bull Fighting and Magnus Bane in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013). He played Tom in The Jade Pendant (2017), Xia Yize in Legend of the Ancient Sword (2018), and Yang Jiannan in Shanghai Fortress (2019).

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Godfrey Gao provided the Taiwanese voice for Ken in Toy Story 3, according to the Independent.