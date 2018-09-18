Glenn Weiss proposal at the Emmys: Watch director pop the question live on stage

Glenn Weiss won more than just the Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special last night.

During his acceptance speech, Weiss thanked all the necessary people involved with his win for his work on this year’s Oscars and he turned his attention to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen. He told her that he didn’t like to call her his girlfriend and would prefer to call her his wife.

That’s when the crowd realized that they were about to witness a proposal. Jan, with the encouragement of everyone in the audience, made her way to the stage so Weiss could formally get down on one knee and propose to her. Without hesitation, she said yes.

But Glenn Weiss told reporters after the show had he had no backup plan in case he didn’t win. And there was no plan B in case she said no either.

If he hadn’t won this year and proposed on an epic scale, he joked he would have waited until next year, adding he would probably have proposed last night at the ball or at In-N-Out Burger – their chosen spot to go to after award shows. Weiss also told reporters that he hadn’t really planned anything.

“You can’t come in and plan this. It became [a] thought, and the thought picked up steam. That’s how we got here. The timing just lined up very nicely, and it was a really magical moment,” Weiss explained.

Weiss works as a director and a producer. He won the Emmy for his work on this year’s live Oscars performance but is also recognized for his work at the Annual Tony Awards back in 2010, 11, and 2013.

His now future-wife Jan also works in the industry, having worked at the Tony Awards with Weiss. Svendsen works as the Director of Marketing, mostly on Broadway and for the Tony Awards. She also has experience in business development of these performances and shows.

Rewatch Glenn Weiss’ proposal above.