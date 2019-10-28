Girls who flashed at World Series were Instagram models Julia Rose, Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren

Julia Rose, Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren were the three Instagram models who flashed their breasts on TV during Sunday night’s Game 5 of the 2019 World Series involving the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

The three women received an indefinite ban from Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities after they flashed Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during the game.

The flashing incident occurred during the seventh inning of Game 5. Many viewers noticed the women, who were standing a few rows behind home plate. They appeared to be trying to distract Cole by lifting their yellow t-shirts and exposing their breasts. But many viewers could not identify who they were.

Later, Julia Rose tweeted clips of the incident and confirmed that she was the one shown lifting her t-shirt and exposing her breasts. Her two companions were also later identified as Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren.

The clips show Rose and her two companions lifting their t-shirts emblazoned with the word Shagmag, the name of Rose’s digital magazine. Rose first came to attention back in 2016 when she appeared on the reality TV show Are You the One. She has a following of about 2.8 million on Instagram, where she posts photos of herself mostly scantily dressed.

While we can’t embed video of the World Series flashing incident, it can be seen here. Just be warned that the video is NSFW. In fact, it was inappropriate for a World Series game too.

Lauren Summer and Kayla Summer also took to social media to confirm that they flashed at the World Series and were kicked out of the stadium.

Kayla said they were arrested. She posted a photo she claimed was taken in the bathroom at the police station

“Just got kicked out of the World Series. In police HQ bathroom still gotta get that birthday selfie,” she wrote on Twitter.

Police escorted out of the World Series. Police HQ bathroom selfie 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/MpVw1JsEpS — Kayla (@spicystepmom) October 28, 2019

Rose later posted a letter from David Thomas, the Major League Baseball’s vice president for security and ballpark operations. The letter informed her that she had been indefinitely banned from Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities.

On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.

Letter MLB served to two women who exposed themselves behind home plate last night. One of them, @juliarose_33, is founder of a digital magazine called Shagmag, which they were promoting. It generates nearly $125,000 in monthly subscription fees through Patreon. pic.twitter.com/u5wxKCaofO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2019

League spokesperson Michael Teevan confirmed the decision to indefinitely ban the ladies from Major League Baseball. He said the MLB “distributed a letter to the individuals in question, and the letter set for an indefinite ban for each.”

Although the letter alleged that the girls exposed themselves to “promote business,” Summer claimed in her Twitter post (see above) that they used the stunt to promote breast cancer awareness.

However, the attempt by the girls to distract Astros pitcher Cole did not stop his team from defeating the Nationals 7-1.