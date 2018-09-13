Gina Rodriguez is engaged and has been flashing her ring, but who’s her fiance Joe Locicero?

Gina Rodriguez is engaged! She announced that her boyfriend, Jo LoCicero, proposed to her about a month ago, but she had been keeping the news a secret as she wanted to soak it all up before sharing the news.

The two met on the set of Jane The Virgin a few years ago, the show where Gina is the main star. Joe, who has done a few appearances throughout the years, stayed in contact with her and the two began dating.

Even though Rodriguez is best known from Jane The Virgin, Jo LoCicero is also active in the movie industry. He works both in front of and behind the camera.

He’s best known for his work on Cop Chronicles: Loose Cannons: The Legend of the Haj-Mirage from 2018. Other works include Spaghettiman from 2016, and Welcome to Willits from 2016.

When he isn’t working on movies or writing new scripts, he hangs out with Gina. The two feature a lot on each other’s Instagram profiles, with Gina calling him her king.

Joe is also very fit, which indicate that health and fitness are important to him. On his Instagram account, he has previously shown off his abs and it’s clear that he works out, whether for himself or for movies.

Gina was recently caught in Los Angeles showing off her ring to photographers while riding a scooter.

The diamond sparkler which Joe managed to get for her features a large diamond set inside a ring of smaller ones. You can see the ring above in a photo that Gina herself decided to share on Instagram.

No word on when the wedding date is, but expect Gina Rodriguez to share more photos of her ring on Instagram soon. Congrats to Gina and Joe!