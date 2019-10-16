Gina Rodriguez apologizes for using N-word while singing Fugees song on Instagram

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez faced backlash this week when she posted a video of herself on Instagram. Rodriguez was singing along to a Fugees song, which is harmless enough, but didn’t think to skip saying the n-word when it came up in the song.

Rodriguez has since apologized not once, but twice, for her actions.

Rodriguez’s apology face backlash

When Gina Rodriguez first apologized on social media, she was met with a lot of backlash. Rodriguez initially said, “I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I am really sorry if I offended you.”

“I’m sorry IF I offended anyone”. “By singing along to the Fugees”. This is an example of someone being deliberately obtuse. Gina Rodriguez KNOWS she offended people, not for singing a song but for saying the N-word. If the apology is going to be insincere, just keep quiet. https://t.co/tCjVenvcTs — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) October 15, 2019

After facing backlash from people all over social media, Rodriguez did post a second and more sincere apology to her Instagram account.

However, a lot of people are still hurt by her actions and the insincerity of her first apology. Many people are hoping that there might be a change in Rodriguez’s behavior to account for a more sincere apology, as this is not the first time Rodriguez has been noted to be insincere towards African-Americans.

Gina Rodriguez’s previous comments raise concern

As reported by The Washington Post, this is not the first time Gina Rodriguez has faced criticism from fans and non-fans alike. Rodriguez has made comments that appear to diminish the accomplishments of African-American actors and actresses for productions she was involved in and even for larger productions, such as Marvel movies.

When Marvel began to promote Black Panther in 2017, Rodriguez sent out a tweet, saying “‘Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend …’.”

Not only has she criticized Marvel, but she attempted to correct a question that was meant for her co-star from Smallfoot, Yara Shahidi. The interviewer asked Shahidi about being a role model to so many black women when Rodriguez interrupted, advising the correct phrase should have been “so many women.”

It seems that Rodriguez has her own opinions on using the N-word and how she feels her culture is represented but may be presenting them in the wrong way. Social media users have made it clear that Rodriguez isn’t making her point the best way that she could, as she continually faces backlash for things that she says.

For now, fans and non-fans can hope that Rodriguez is sincere in her apology and this situation won’t happen again. After all, they say the best apology is changed behavior.