Gerald Brown death: Tributes pour in after Baltimore celebrity dies

Baltimore comedian Gerald Brown was shot and killed in Baltimore, leaving his friends and those who know him shocked.

Baltimore city police are investigating the shooting, which took place in the northwest section of the city. Police discovered the body of Brown at 8:07 p.m. on Friday night.

After taking him to Sinai Hospital, Brown died a short time later.

Brown gained prominence as a basketball legend in Baltimore when he played for Frederick Douglass High School as well as both Providence and Loyola University Maryland.

While playing basketball, he was on an undefeated Frederick Douglass High School team in 2001-02. The team finished at 28-0 and won the Baltimore City and Class 3A titles.

Those whose lives he touched as a basketball star flooded to Twitter with tributes for Gerald Brown.

The @LoyolaHounds and the Greyhounds family mourn the passing of Gerald Brown, a two-time All-MAAC guard from 2006-08. pic.twitter.com/9YEWVAmYIm — Loyola Men's BKB (@LoyolaMBB) June 8, 2019

This is how i remember you and i always will. Before the comedy, this was you ! You made it cool to stay home in Baltimore and play at Loyola ! I’ll never forget “Ken folk specials” from Stokes at 3am and us in the gym getting shots up at 1am ! RIP Gerald Brown! pic.twitter.com/MH8LLAkton — Candice Walker (@walker_coach) June 8, 2019

Gerald Brown RIP. I’ll be missing you! I just played puff daddy and faith evans…im so sad .Great player but even better human being . We laughed our ass off 2 weeks ago pic.twitter.com/loFfWu1dzt — Jimmy Patsos (@CoachPatsos) June 8, 2019

Following his college basketball career, Gerald Brown found a new calling. He became a comedian using the name GeeSongz.

As GeeSongz, Brown performed at comedy clubs and doing stand-up comedy. He also posted a number of funny videos and always seemed to want to make people laugh.

Anthony Colston knew Gerald Brown from when he hung out at City of Gods clothing store in Hollins Market and spoke about the shocking loss of his friend.

“This whole thing is so shocking,” Richardson said. “He knows all kinds of people, and everybody that knows him likes him. I’m absolutely positive that someone knows exactly who did it.”

Aaron Maybin, an artist and former NFL linebacker, said that “No matter how many people love you, any of us can be taken in a moment … Violence in our community is never-ending.”