Geoff Robinson’s ex-wife Anna Prosser leads tributes after iNcontroL gamer’s death following sudden illness

Geoff ‘iNcontroL’ Robinson, a former StarCraft 2 pro, a pro-gamer and Esports commentator, has died due to a “sudden illness” according to his official Twitter account. Robinson was 33 years old.

His ex-wife Anna Prosser led tributes as the gaming community mourns his unexpected death.

Nothing I could post would properly express my grief and shock. For now I just want to say: Geoff was & always will be a beacon of love, laughter and leadership. He exemplified what it was to be a good man. A world without him is wanting, but profoundly blessed to have had him. https://t.co/pVVQTGrPkE — Anna Prosser (@AnnaProsser) July 22, 2019

In a touching tribute, Anna — who split from Geoff in October 2018 — also posted a follow-up tweet explaining how Robison was a stabilizing force in his family and how much he appreciated his fans.

“Geoff has been a binding and bridging force in his family always, and by his example, we are all working together to honor him and support each other. Thanks for privacy, patience, and for the joy and caring each of you brought him. You, his community, were truly loved by him too,” she said.

In the statement announcing Robinson’s death, fans were asked to consider donating to the So Cal Bulldog Rescue to honor Geoff. So Cal is a non-profit organization which Robinson supported, which rescues English Bulldogs.

Geoff was a US champion pro-gamer and was the captain of Evil Geniuses StarCraft pro-gaming team. He retired from competition but continued his esports career as a sought after commentator and gaming consultant.

Many fans took to social media to honor Geoff’s contributions to esports with many praising him as a pioneer in the rising professional sport.

Geoff Robinson was a good man. He gave support and words of kindness and encouragement to his friends unprompted. This is one of the last messages he sent me on Twitter and I just want to say: you're not the lucky one, Geoff. I am. I am so fucking lucky I get to call you friend. pic.twitter.com/8wDJryd11D — ThatBronzeGirl (@ThatBronzeGirl) July 22, 2019

Geoff Robinson was one of the first stars of twitch and video game livestreaming. He was one of the first people in esports to bring huge personality to a stage as a caster/host/analyst and make esports feel special. May he rest in peace and be remembered for all his greatness. — Ｃｙａｎ (@CyanEsports) July 22, 2019

I've known Geoff for almost 20 years. We played Brood War in high school & college and did years of SC2/BW events together. Geoff was a one-of-a-kind person. I'll miss you man. I'm so sad. https://t.co/Rcv6qb1sEs — Sean Plott (@day9tv) July 22, 2019

Just days before his death, Robinson wrote an inspirational tweet, encouraging his fans to pursue their passion and avoid negativity.

Not always the case but in my 33 years: – find the stuff that brings you joy and pursue it. Guard it and earn it. It’s fleeting and finite but worth the endeavor if true. – things that bring pain and anger are pursuing you or are at least always nearby. Avoid em. — Geoff Robinson (@iNcontroLTV) July 17, 2019

The statement announcing Geoff Robinson’s passing does not reveal his cause of death as his death is still being investigated.