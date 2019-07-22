Home > People

Geoff Robinson’s ex-wife Anna Prosser leads tributes after iNcontroL gamer’s death following sudden illness

22nd July 2019 6:10 AM ET
Geoff ‘iNcontroL’ Robinson suddenly passed away at age 33. Pic credit: Geoff Robinson/Instagram

Geoff ‘iNcontroL’ Robinson, a former StarCraft 2 pro, a pro-gamer and Esports commentator, has died due to a “sudden illness” according to his official Twitter account. Robinson was 33 years old.

His ex-wife Anna Prosser led tributes as the gaming community mourns his unexpected death.

In a touching tribute, Anna — who split from Geoff in October 2018 — also posted a follow-up tweet explaining how Robison was a stabilizing force in his family and how much he appreciated his fans.

“Geoff has been a binding and bridging force in his family always, and by his example, we are all working together to honor him and support each other. Thanks for privacy, patience, and for the joy and caring each of you brought him. You, his community, were truly loved by him too,” she said.

In the statement announcing Robinson’s death, fans were asked to consider donating to the So Cal Bulldog Rescue to honor Geoff. So Cal is a non-profit organization which Robinson supported, which rescues English Bulldogs.

Geoff was a US champion pro-gamer and was the captain of Evil Geniuses StarCraft pro-gaming team. He retired from competition but continued his esports career as a sought after commentator and gaming consultant.

Many fans took to social media to honor Geoff’s contributions to esports with many praising him as a pioneer in the rising professional sport.

Just days before his death, Robinson wrote an inspirational tweet, encouraging his fans to pursue their passion and avoid negativity.

The statement announcing Geoff Robinson’s passing does not reveal his cause of death as his death is still being investigated.