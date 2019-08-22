Gary Sinise not dead but he is the victim of another celeb death hoax

The news spread fast on Thursday that beloved CSI: NY actor Gary Sinise died. However, it turned out after some sleuthing that Sinise was not dead at all but yet another victim of a celebrity death hoax.

Crazily, someone created a Facebook page that was titled “R.I.P. Gary Sinise” and that was all it took to get people talking. Then it spread like a viral internet disease.

People didn’t even bother to head to the official Facebook page of Gary Sinise, where he posted a movie trailer just five hours ago.

Here IT is folks. The official trailer. Take a look and mark your calendars for 3/20/20 #istillbelieve Posted by Gary Sinise on Thursday, August 22, 2019

He even shared the same trailer on Twitter, yet people are still spreading the word that Gary Sinise died minutes ago.

Veteran’s Activist & Actor, Gary Sinise Dies At 67 https://t.co/DSf75aENyV — Valerie Nicholson (@val54452) August 23, 2019

By the way, that link to USA Network — that is not the real USA Network and that site linked to a site called ConservativeTears.

According to the site, “Actor, stalwart patriot, and champion of veteran’s right, Gary Sinise died today of complications resulting from consumption of contaminants.”

What contaminants, you may ask?

“The LA Medical Examiner’s office was able to say that they were commonly found in shoe leather.”

Police had not ruled out foul play.

There is no telling what that meant, but take a look at ConservativeTears and see that there is also a death hoax about Ted Nugent and Elizabeth Hasselbeck on the same site.

The site also has a story that claimed Dick Van Dyke died and left his estate to the Trump 2020 campaign.

Go all the way to the bottom of the page and there is one line that proves this entire site is fake and run by so-called “Liberal Trolls of America.”

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

The important lesson to take away from the Gary Sinise death hoax is that it is a good idea to figure out where the news came from before continuing to spread false death rumors on social media.