Gage Edward on Instagram: Flipping Out star wants to tell his own story

Gage Edward from Flipping Out has decided to join Instagram. The former partner of Jeff Lewis has decided to step back into the spotlight after the news that he and Jeff had ended their relationship.

While Jeff has been open about their split on his SiriusXM Radio Show, Jeff Lewis Live, revealing that they had tried to work things out, he also noted how Gage had moved out and how they were trying to co-parent their daughter, Monroe Christine Lewis.

Gage’s first photo was dedicated to his daughter, with a picture of them together and the words “Date Night” in the caption.

“Dad. Designer. Entrepreneur. This is my story…,” reads his Instagram bio. At the time of this writing, Gage has just over 8,000 followers.

Gage hasn’t issued any public statements regarding the split and this move to join Instagram appears to be his first step in rejoining the spotlight after Flipping Out wrapped last year in November. However, Jeff has been vocal about the split, so much that Gage reportedly pondered getting a lawyer.

“Yesterday we had a very enlightening heart to heart about how this could go, and I did not like how this could go,” Jeff said about his decision to speak out about the breakup, according to Cheat Sheet. “It was very eye-opening to me. It was very much of a wake-up call.”

He said that Gage told him, “If you continue down this destructive path, if you continue coming at me, you’re going to force me to hire an attorney. You’re going to force my hand.”

Bravo hasn’t released an official statement about the fate of Flipping Out, but Andy Cohen told Jeff on his radio show that the Season 11 finale felt like a series finale.

“The last episode of Flipping Out felt like a series finale to me,” he revealed. The episode also happened to be titled, The Final Flip, by producers. “It felt like the final episode of the series Flipping Out. Like the most depressing way that the series could ever end,” Cohen added.

Flipping Out is currently up in the air at Bravo.