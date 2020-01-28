Gabi Butler from Netflix’s Cheer has gained 700k extra followers since the show debuted

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Gabi Butler, one of the cheerleaders featured on Netflix’s new six-episode docuseries, Cheer, has gained nearly 700,000 followers and subscribers on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter since the show premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

Cheer follows Navarro College’s cheer squad and their quest for their 14th NCA title. The show focuses on the challenges that the team went through as they prepared for the national competition.

The highly talented members of the team included Gabi Butler. Other members of the team were Jerry Harris, Lexi Brumback, Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall, and their coaches, including the head coach Monica Aldama.

Gabi Butler is a fan favorite on the show. Fans have been inquiring about her and she has been getting plenty of love and attention on social media lately.

If you have been wondering who Gabi Butler is, here is what you need to know.

How many followers has Butler gained since Cheers debuted on Netflix?

Since Cheer debuted on Netflix, Butler has gained a lot of followers on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

According to Social Blade, she has (of January 28) 1.191 million followers on Instagram, 105,191 on Twitter, and 81.8k subscribers on YouTube.

Based on stats from Social Blade, she has gained a total of 688,135 followers on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, since the show premiered on Netflix on January 8.

She also has more than 354,000 followers on her Facebook fan page.

Who is Gabi Butler?

Butler has been cheering since she was only 8 years old old. She was born on January 16, 1998, according to her Facebook page. She attended Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

She was a member of the California All-Stars team Cali SMOED and she helped the team win multiple World Championships.

She is a two-time World Champion, Champions League Champion, and two-time NCA Champion, according to her Facebook page.

According to IMDb, Gabi Butler has previously appeared on two other cheerleader shows. In 2012, she appeared as herself on one episode of Cheer Channel’s Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader, which followed Emma Franklin (Neva McIntosh), a former Angels All-Star cheerleader who goes through a lot of personal troubles after her mother died and her father lost his job.

In 2013, she played the role of SMOED Cheerleader in Cheerleaders (TV Series) which followed the 2012 World Champion cheerleaders squad, California All-Stars.

She often posts photos of herself doing incredible cheerleading stunts on her Instagram page.

She is reportedly dating Jordan Brooks-Wess, who plays football for Florida Atlantic University.

Cheer is streaming on Netflix.