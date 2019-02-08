Frank Robinson cause of death: Hall of Famer had been battling bone cancer

Frank Robinson, who had a Hall of
While he spent the past few months in a Southern California hospice, Robinson was reportedly at his home in Bel Air surrounded by family and friends when he died.
In 1975, Robinson became the first black manager in Major League Baseball and was one of many African-American players to follow Jackie Robinson’s success after the baseball color line was broken.
His death has led to many tributes from celebrities and fans including former President Barack Obama.
The outfielder was the only baseball player to be named Most Valuable Player in both the National League and American League. Robinson had 586 career home runs and ranks fourth in MLB history at the time of his retirement.
Frank Robinson was the youngest of 10 children and began playing baseball at an early age. He signed to the Cincinnati Reds and he made his professional debut at age 21.
As a manager, he worked with the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles
In total, Frank Robinson played in over 2,800 games and managed over 2,200 in a baseball career that lasted for five decades starting in 1956 and ending in 2006.
Frank Robinson passed away on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Barbara and their two children.
Despite bearing the same surname, Frank is not related to Jackie Robinson but he won the first Jackie Robinson Society Community Recognition Award from George Washington University.