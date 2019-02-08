Frank Robinson cause of death: Hall of Famer had been battling bone cancer

Frank Robinson passed away at age 83, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005. Pic credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Frank Robinson, who had a Hall of Fame baseball career, died at the age of 83. Robinson’s cause of death was reported as following a long battle with bone cancer.

While he spent the past few months in a Southern California hospice, Robinson was reportedly at his home in Bel Air surrounded by family and friends when he died.

In 1975, Robinson became the first black manager in Major League Baseball and was one of many African-American players to follow Jackie Robinson’s success after the baseball color line was broken.

His death has led to many tributes from celebrities and fans including former President Barack Obama.

We lost two great Americans today – Frank Robinson and John Dingell – citizens who inspired me and so many others by leading on the civil rights issues of our time, opening doors to others, and leaving it all on the field. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 8, 2019

The baseball world lost a legend today. If you don’t know much about Frank Robinson, I recommend looking him up. He is what every player and person should strive to be! pic.twitter.com/ONPd6JjS5y — Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini) February 8, 2019

The outfielder was the only baseball player to be named Most Valuable Player in both the National League and American League. Robinson had 586 career home runs and ranks fourth in MLB history at the time of his retirement.

Frank Robinson and I were more than baseball buddies. We were friends.Frank was a hard nosed baseball player who did things on the field that people said could never be done.I’m so glad I had the chance to know him all of those years. Baseball will miss a tremendous human being. — Hank Aaron (@HenryLouisAaron) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was the youngest of 10 children and began playing baseball at an early age. He signed to the Cincinnati Reds and he made his professional debut at age 21.

As a manager, he worked with the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals over his 16-year career. While he had up and downs as a manager, Robinson was awarded the American League Manager of the Year Award in 1989 for leading the Orioles to an 87–75 record.

In total, Frank Robinson played in over 2,800 games and managed over 2,200 in a baseball career that lasted for five decades starting in 1956 and ending in 2006.

Frank Robinson passed away on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Barbara and their two children.

Despite bearing the same surname, Frank is not related to Jackie Robinson but he won the first Jackie Robinson Society Community Recognition Award from George Washington University.