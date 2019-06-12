Former WWE star Brodus Clay reportedly fired from Fox News show after Britt McHenry makes sexual harassment allegations

Brodus Clay left the world of professional wrestling behind when the former WWE superstar took on a new career as a Fox News commentator under the name Tyrus.

Brodus Clay (who was known in Impact Wrestling as Tyrus and whose real name is George Murdoch) worked for Fox originally on a show called Un-PC with Britt McHenry and it was his co-host that filed the complaints against him.

According to the Daily Beast, McHenry alleges that Tyrus sent her “unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.”

Instead of firing Tyrus completely, they fired him from Un-PC and then gave him his own Fox News series called NUFFSAID.

Tyrus refused to comment on the allegations and when Jeremy Barr from The Hollywood Reporter reached out to him, Tyrus said he left the show because he wanted his own show but when Barr asked if it was related to the McHenry complaints, Tyrus told him not to message him again and then blocked him on Twitter.

Tyrus told me he left "UN-PC" because he wanted to host his own show but then blocked me when I asked him if his departure was connected to Britt McHenry. If you know more, please reach out. https://t.co/h1POzR8VHW pic.twitter.com/q8vk0hAM2u — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 4, 2019

The Daily Beast reports that the move was due to the sexual harassment complaints with Fox News management against Tyrus.

The Daily Beast also reports that multiple sources indicate that Tyrus was hard to work with on the show, often blowing up at the crew members.

Tyrus joined Fox News as a frequent commentator thanks to his friendship with Greg Gutfeld, who calls Tyrus his “massive sidekick.”

Ironically, The Daily Beast also reports that Tyrus was on Dana Perino’s Fox News show and made comments warning listeners not to send text messages to co-workers unless they had a strong relationship with them, saying they could send a message about lunch and then end up “sitting in HR.”

It is also ironic because, in 2017, Tyrus said that anyone found guilty of sexual harassment in the workplace should have to register as a sex offender.