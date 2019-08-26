Former bodyguard alleges Richard Pryor wanted hit on Paul Mooney for ‘violating’ his son: Twitter reacts

Rashon Kahn, a former bodyguard and trainer for late comedian Richard Pryor, has claimed in a video clip published earlier today, that Pryor offered $1 million for someone to assassinate his friend, comedian Paul Mooney, for allegedly “violating” his son.

The clip, which was uploaded to Comedy Hype’s YouTube channel (see video below), is going viral, with thousands of YouTube and social media users expressing shock and disbelief. While some social media users appeared to believe Kahn’s claim, others were skeptical, saying there is no public evidence that Mooney, whose real name is Paul Gladney, is gay. Some accused Kahn of making up the story to promote his book.

Rashon Kahn, who is set to publish his tell-all memoir titled Everything Wasn’t Funny, claims that Pryor was very upset when he learned that Mooney was allegedly “violated” his son. He said that Mooney’s alleged “violation” of Pryor’s son caused a rift between the two comedian friends and ended their personal and professional relationship.

“Their relationship became fragile because Paul Mooney had f****d Richard’s son by that time,” Kahn said in the interview. He went on to say that, “There was a time that Paul Mooney was Richard’s friend.”

Pryor was a stand-up comedian and actor who is known for works such as Live & Smokin’ (1971), Live in Concert (1979), and Live on the Sunset Strip (1982). He appeared in comedies such as Silver Streak (1976). He also appeared in Blue Collar (1978) and Superman III (1983).

Mooney served for some years as a writer on the late comedian’s show.

Update: Richard Pryor’s former wife Jennifer Lee has claimed (see tweets below) that Pryor Jr. confirmed Kahn’s story at a luncheon after his father’s funeral. The incident allegedly happened when Pryor Jr. was a child.

TRUE-RP jr. confirmed this at the luncheon I gave after Richard's funeral service–he announced it to the entire restaurant full of guests! I have it on tape. — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) August 26, 2019

It happened during the JOJO Dancer shoot, RP sent Mooney home when he found out— — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) August 26, 2019

it's on dvd-we filmed the event, no means to edit…if you don't believe me, I don't give a fuck-not life: ask RPjr and Rashon — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) August 26, 2019

People have been reacting to Kahn's story on social media.

Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee, also took to Twitter to comment on the allegation.

It's not my life, it happened to RPJr. and since Rashon said this—and you want granular details, then go speak to him, or RP Jr. https://t.co/6qPiWNqdiL — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) August 26, 2019

it certainly would—! it would also be effective if RP Jr. would add the granular details…RPJr. is out as a gay man—he might want to shed light on this further and so should Rashon, since he is the one who tweeted original tweet — https://t.co/K0eOiTf05U — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) August 26, 2019

She asked Pryor Jr. to come forward with more details about the allegations.