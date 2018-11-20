Footage of real Don Neto from Narcos: Where is Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo now?

Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo (Don Neto) is the uncle of Amado Carrillo Fuentes as portrayed in the new season of Narcos: Mexico.

In photos and video footage of the drug lord, he bears some resemblance to actor Joaquin Cosio, who portrays him in the Netflix series.

According to a New York Times report, Fonseca Carrillo blamed Rafael Caro Quintero for the kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, who is portrayed by Michael Pena in Season 1 of Narcos: Mexico.

Don Neto reportedly told the Attorney General that he was with Agent Camarena in the residence of Caro Quintero the day he was kidnapped.

Es falso que Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo haya obtenido la prisión domiciliaria, seguirá en prisión por un largo tiempo. pic.twitter.com/xHDToiIX2x — Eduardo Murillo (@emtdf) September 11, 2015

Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo "Don Neto", Narcotraficante Mexicano, Reclusorio Norte, 1984#fotoshistoricas pic.twitter.com/WiwFBpZb — Juan Carlos ® (@juancsberrones) December 17, 2011

As portrayed in Narcos: Mexico, Don Neto claimed his was outraged when he saw that Camarena was beaten the following day and stated to the Attorney General that he slapped Rafa in response.

Don Neto freed following house arrest

From July 2016, the former drug lord was set to serve the remainder of his 40-year sentence for the murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena under house arrest.

He served over 30 years in prison and was granted the transfer to house arrest due to his age and health condition.

Ordenan liberación del narcotraficante Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo 'Don Neto' https://t.co/4uLAQ9n5v3 pic.twitter.com/iKgbgLSr1y — El Siglo de Torreón (@torreon) March 31, 2017

The former cartel leader reportedly went to live in a luxurious residence in Valle Escondido.

LA LUJOSA CÁRCEL DE 'DON NETO': Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo pasará el resto de su condena en… https://t.co/EvdHaOZQBS pic.twitter.com/KHPSJDn5Sd — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) July 29, 2016

Fonseca’s home was said to be in a gated community guarded by federal police units. Visitors of the residence were searched and Fonseca Carrillo wore an electric monitor to ensure he didn’t leave.

In March 2017, a court order granted ‘Don Neto’ permission to leave his house effectively ending house arrest.