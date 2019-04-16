Fo Porter goes nude: Former America’s Next Top Model contestant poses naked for Playboy

Fo Porter, a former contestant on America’s Next Top Model, goes nude for Playboy. The 28-year-old model appeared on Season 12 of ANTM when she was 19-years-old. The freckled face model body has since changed and now she is Playboy’s Playmate for April 2019.

Fo Porter bares it all in a desert oasis themed photoshoot for Playboy magazine.

Porter revealed that she has been a fan of Playboy ever since her friend Brook Power, who was 2017 Playmate of the Year, posed for the magazine just two months after giving birth.

The model, who is of African-American and Mexican descent, discussed how she transitioned from a ‘straight sized’ model to plus size as the industry began to embrace curves.

“Luckily for me, around this time the industry started to change. We saw a plus-size model on the cover of Vogue, and more clients were looking for curvy models.” Porter added, “My clients wanted me exactly how I was: curvy, with curly hair and tons of personality!”

Check out Fo Porter’s Playboy promotional video below but keep in mind that it is NSFW:

In an interview with Fox News, Porter praised the late Hugh Hefner, who she credits with making it ok to talk about sex openly. Hefner was the founder of Playboy magazine — he died in 2017 at aged 91. The model also spoke about going nude as a liberating experience rather than an exploitation of women.

Porter previously appeared nude in Justin Timberlake’s music video for his song Tunnel Vision and told Fox News that she was not nervous about baring it all for the iconic magazine.

Fo Porter grew up in Albuquerque and currently lives in Los Angeles. She appears in the Spring 2019 Playboy issue.